Reinsurance Group of America Reports Significant Increase in Full-Year Net Income

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), one of the leading life and health reinsurance providers, recently reported its full-year financial results, showcasing a significant increase in its net income. The company, with $3.7 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $97.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, declared a net income of $902 million, or $13.44 per diluted share, marking a considerable surge from $517 million or $7.64 per diluted share in the previous year.

Financial Highlights and Performance

For the year, RGA's adjusted operating income witnessed a rise to $1.334 billion, or $19.88 per diluted share, from $927 million, or $13.69 per diluted share. The adjusted operating income excluding notable items also amounted to $1.334 billion. Unfortunately, foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted both the net income and adjusted operating income per diluted share.

In the fourth quarter, RGA reported consolidated net premiums of $4.1 billion, a 19.2% increase over the same period in 2022, with positive foreign currency effects. For the entire year, net premiums amounted to $15.1 billion, marking a 15.3% rise from 2022, despite an adverse currency effect. The growth in investment income, excluding spread-based businesses, was attributed to higher yields, with the average investment yield increasing to 4.86% in the fourth quarter.

Tax Rates and Capital Deployment

The effective tax rate for the quarter and the full year was below the expected range due to losses in certain tax jurisdictions and tax credits. RGA's President and CEO, Tony Cheng, praised the record results for the year, attributing them to the strong performance in the Financial Solutions business and strategic capital deployment into in-force transactions.

Ending the quarter with excess capital of approximately $1.0 billion, RGA authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $500 million of common stock. In addition, a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 was declared, scheduled for payment in February 2024.

Reflections on Financial Results

RGA uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate performance and believes these present a clearer depiction of the company's operating performance. The significant increase in full-year net income and other robust financial indicators reflect a positive financial outlook for the Reinsurance Group of America, underscoring its steady growth and strong market position.