Reinsurance Capital Sees 12% Surge in 2023: A Year of Resilience and Growth

The reinsurance market landscape underwent a seismic shift in 2023, as traditional reinsurance capital saw a 12% spike, topping an estimated $461 billion, according to a report by Guy Carpenter in collaboration with AM Best. This surge, an anomaly in the recent historical trend, is attributed primarily to the growth of existing reinsurers, marking a departure from the usual reliance on fresh entrants in the market.

Rebound Amidst Market Turmoil

The sector’s recovery from substantial mark-to-market investment losses incurred in 2022 underpins the unexpected upswing in reinsurance capacity. The year 2023 also witnessed the reinsurance market’s resilience with a record-setting year for catastrophe bonds. An unprecedented 69 different bonds, amounting to over $15.2 billion, were placed, driving the combined outstanding notional amount of property and casualty (P&C) and cyber catastrophe bonds to an all-time high of over $41.3 billion.

Insured Industry Losses and Future Projections

Preliminary estimates peg total insured industry losses from significant events in 2023 at $94 billion, a figure set to escalate as more data surfaces. The January 1 renewals signified a responsive market, fostering more balanced trading conditions. This dynamic allowed cedents to accomplish their objectives while preserving reinsurer relationships. The property market demonstrated a more predictable trading rhythm. However, despite property renewals previously being the central focus, the casualty sector faced heightened scrutiny in 2023.

Profitability and Market Correction

The year ahead promises to be profitable for reinsurers, with returns on capital projected to approach 20%. This forecast mirrors a market correction and shifts in loss activity patterns. The fourth quarter of 2023 set a record in the cat bond market issuance, with $5.6 billion of new transactions recorded, elevating the full-year deal volumes to a historical high of $16.4 billion. Insurance-linked securities (ILS) capital surpassed the AM Best / Guy Carpenter forecast to reach $100bn in 2023. Simultaneously, the US insured cat losses are expected to remain under $65bn across all perils in 2023.