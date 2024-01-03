en English
Business

Regions Financial Balances Customer Satisfaction and Fraud Prevention Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Regions Financial Balances Customer Satisfaction and Fraud Prevention Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Regions Financial, already under regulatory scrutiny for its overdraft fee practices in September 2022, was once again in the limelight for the second such instance in seven years. The bank, in its quest to aid customers in managing their financial obligations effectively and compete with fintech companies offering similar services, introduced a service called Early Pay. This service was designed to provide customers early access to their paycheck direct deposits, amending its funds availability policy to make electronic direct deposits available ‘no later than’ the day they were received.

Increased Fraud Losses Amidst Customer-Centric Initiatives

However, the bank’s customer-centric initiative had an unintended consequence: an increase in fraud losses between April and September. This was largely attributed to a shortened hold period on suspicious transactions. Regions Financial was swirled into a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) by agreeing to a $50 million penalty and $141 million in customer refunds over ‘illegal surprise overdraft fees.’

Regions’ Response: Measures Against Fraud

Despite the settlement, Regions clarified that the policy change was not related to the CFPB agreement. Instead, it was part of their concerted efforts to reduce overdraft-related charges. The bank’s response to the rise in fraud was multifaceted. They hired new staff, implemented advanced technology, and updated its funds availability policy again in June 2023. The updated policy introduced longer holds on certain check deposits to mitigate fraud risks.

The Rising Tide of Check Fraud

According to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (Fincen), check fraud is the most commonly reported financial fraud in the U.S., with incidents rising sharply in recent years. Banks are now walking a tightrope, balancing the need for customer satisfaction with robust fraud prevention measures. In the face of these challenges, Regions Financial expects to incur roughly $25 million in fraud losses during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Business Finance United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

