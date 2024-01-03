en English
Business

Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence

Regions Private Wealth Management has launched the Women + Wealth program, a unique initiative aimed at empowering women across various households to make informed financial and investment decisions. The program combines exceptional events and fresh insights with personalized guidance from a team of professionals, known as Women + Wealth Champions. These professionals are dedicated to assisting women in their financial journeys, providing strategic insights tailored to their unique financial goals.

The Evolution of Female Empowerment in Finance

The Women + Wealth program is an evolution of the bank’s previous initiative, HerVision HerLegacy. This pioneering program was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the bank’s ongoing commitment to female empowerment in finance. The Women + Wealth program seeks to build on this foundation, striving to expand access to financial advice for women of all ages, needs, and life circumstances.

Personalized Guidance Across Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, and Consumer Banking

Regions advisors, known as Women + Wealth Champions, are at the heart of this initiative. These dedicated professionals work one-on-one with current Wealth Management clients, as well as Regions’ Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking clients. The goal is to deliver timely advice, guidance, and resources that women can implement to make key financial decisions. The Women + Wealth Champions are committed to listening to clients and providing strategic insights that are uniquely tailored to each client’s financial objectives.

Financial Education and Planning Resources on Regions Website

As part of the Women + Wealth program, Regions has made resources available for financial education and planning through Wealth Insights on their website. This resource hub includes specialized content for women, articles on topics like philanthropy, and podcast episodes addressing financial confidence barriers. These resources serve to enhance the financial literacy of women and provide them with the tools they need to navigate their financial journeys with confidence. The Women + Wealth program is more than just a financial service; it’s a commitment to empowering women to shape their own financial futures and leave a lasting legacy.

Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

