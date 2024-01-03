Regions Bank Launches ‘Women + Wealth’ Program for Financial Empowerment

Regions Bank, a leading financial services provider, has launched ‘Women + Wealth’, a comprehensive program designed to empower women with the financial guidance and resources they need to navigate their financial journey effectively. This initiative is an evolution of the bank’s former HerVision HerLegacy program, broadening its scope to reach women across various age groups and financial backgrounds.

Empowerment Through Financial Literacy

The ‘Women + Wealth’ program unites unique events, fresh insights, and personalized guidance from a team of dedicated ‘Women + Wealth Champions’. These advisors, specializing in Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, and Consumer Banking, will work individually with clients, offering strategic insights and tailored advice for their financial planning and investment decisions.

Resources and Outreach

As part of the initiative, Regions Bank has made available a host of resources through Wealth Insights at Regions.com. These include articles and podcast episodes with specialized content for women, covering an array of topics such as overcoming barriers to financial confidence, retirement planning, and women’s role in philanthropy. The bank is also set to host a free webinar on January 8, featuring CMT’s Leslie Fram, which will delve into various financial topics crucial for women.

A Commitment to Client-Centered Financial Solutions

The ‘Women + Wealth’ program is a manifestation of Regions Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing client-centered financial solutions. The program, open to both clients and non-clients of Regions Bank, looks beyond providing immediate financial services. It aims to equip women with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape their financial futures and build a legacy for themselves and their families. With $154 billion in assets and a wide network of banking offices and ATMs, Regions Bank continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the financial services sector, while making a significant impact on women’s financial empowerment.