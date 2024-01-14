en English
en English
Business

Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence


By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
In the tranquil lull of summer holidays or slower work periods, finance experts advocate for a systematic review and refreshment of personal and family financial strategies. This includes reassessing superannuation strategies, managing student debt, and considering the timing of retirement and long service leave for tax benefits.

Maximising Superannuation

With conscientious planning, superannuation savings can be significantly amplified. Utilising concessional and non-concessional contribution caps, and carrying forward unused concessional caps are some of the strategies recommended. For instance, a 50-year-old, by salary sacrificing for 15 years, could potentially double their super balance. Similarly, a 30-year-old could see an additional $240,000 in their retirement savings through a similar approach.

Managing Student Debt

Graduates burdened with student loans from the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) face an impending increase in debt due to inflation. However, they have the option to repay their debt before this increase takes effect, thus curbing the financial burden.

Capital Gains Tax Concessions for Small Businesses

Small business owners stand to gain significantly from capital gains tax (CGT) concessions when selling their business. For example, a gain of $2 million could potentially be reduced to nil, thereby contributing a substantial amount to their super tax-free. To maximise profitability and qualify for these concessions, small businesses must plan their sale in advance. Among the various CGT concessions available are a 50 percent active asset reduction, the small business rollover, and the small business retirement exemption, facilitating tax-free contributions to super.

While refreshing personal finance strategies, it’s also essential to understand various investment strategies and the importance of diversifying investments. This involves making your money work for you, striving for financial independence, and reaping the rewards of mastering investment strategies.

Ultimately, the journey to financial success and independence requires a nuanced understanding of financial literacy and strategic planning. This not only prepares us for the future but ensures we are making the most of our hard-earned money.

Business Finance


Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

