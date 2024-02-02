Refinancing Trend Sees CFOs Opt for First-Lien Loans

Chief financial officers have begun to opt for first-lien loans over second-lien loans in an attempt to save on the higher interest rates associated with the latter. As the leveraged loan market thrives, companies are seizing the opportunity to refinance their more expensive debts. These include 1-800 Contacts Inc. and UKG Inc., which are replacing their costlier second-lien loans with first-lien debt, thereby saving significant amounts in interest expenses.

A Growing Trend

This trend is gaining momentum, with over a dozen companies having recently made similar moves. It reflects a broader market behavior where firms are creatively managing their debt obligations ahead of the anticipated 'maturity wall' in 2025, a time when a substantial volume of loans will come due.

The surging demand for leveraged loans is partly driven by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are the major buyers of this type of debt. UKG's recent upsized $5.385 billion leveraged loan and 1-800 Contacts' $565 million loan exemplify this refinancing trend.

Potential Disadvantages

However, these transactions can disadvantage existing first-lien investors if a company fails, as they would have to share any proceeds with more creditors. Despite the predominance of refinancing activities, only a small portion of the leveraged loan market is currently driven by mergers and acquisitions.

Key statistics indicate a 31% increase in direct lending activity in the fourth quarter, a 26% volume of refinancings, and a 41% lower direct lending to middle-market LBOs. This suggests a shift back to banks for lending activity, further highlighting the dynamic changes occurring within the sector.