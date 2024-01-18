Redwood Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $60 Million in Senior Notes

Redwood Trust, Inc. has recently disclosed the pricing specifics of a public offering of $60 million in senior notes. These notes carry a 9.125% interest rate and are due to mature in 2029. As per the firm, the offering is set to conclude on January 22, 2024, with the closure dependent on specific conditions being met. The company is targeting to list these senior notes on the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol ‘RWTN’, and anticipates trading to commence within 30 days of issuance, subject to approval.

Investment Grade Rating and Denominations

The Egan-Jones Ratings Company has vouched for the credibility of these notes by assigning them an investment grade rating of BBB. The notes will be issued in multiples of $25 or the exact figure, with interest being paid quarterly. Redwood has the option to redeem the notes after March 1, 2026, and is obliged to offer a repurchase upon a change of control at 101% of the principal coupled with accrued interest.

Uses of Offering Proceeds

The proceeds garnered from this offering will be utilized for various corporate purposes. These include the potential repurchase or repayment of Redwood’s existing convertible and exchangeable senior notes, funding mortgage banking businesses, acquiring mortgage-backed securities, and making strategic acquisitions and investments.

Management of the Offering

Several prominent names in the financial industry are serving as joint book-running managers for this offering. These include Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. BTIG is acting as the co-manager. The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, which became effective on March 4, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have been filed with the SEC.