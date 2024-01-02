en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Redefining Retirement: Income Trumps Net Worth, Says Financial Experts

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Redefining Retirement: Income Trumps Net Worth, Says Financial Experts

Retirement, a phase encased with dreams of leisure and freedom, is a complex puzzle demanding meticulous financial planning. While accumulating a substantial net worth is undoubtedly crucial in determining the lifestyle one can afford post-retirement, its importance dwindles upon retirement. The conversation, instead, veers towards the income that the net worth can generate.

The Paradox of Net Worth in Retirement

According to financial experts, an average net worth of $1.8 million for households aged 65-74 may seem sizeable. However, Niles Geary, the CEO of Voyage Partners Financial Strategies, elucidates that the size of financial reserves is less significant than the income they produce during retirement. A multitude of challenges such as inflation, burgeoning health expenses, market volatility, and lifestyle choices can rapidly erode the wealth accumulated over a lifetime.

Unconventional Strategies for Stable Retirement Income

To secure a stable retirement income, it’s essential to diversify beyond traditional savings accounts and fixed deposits. Exploring unconventional strategies like investing in startups, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and peer-to-peer lending can offer additional income streams. Renting out property, monetizing hobbies, and investing in health and education are other potential avenues to bolster the retirees’ financial security.

The Psychological Aspect of Retirement Planning

Retirement also ushers in a significant emotional and psychological shift, particularly in transitioning from saving to spending. Here, financial advisers play a pivotal role. They not only manage assets but also provide personalized advice to align financial goals with retirement aspirations. Their guidance encompasses strategies for income, tax planning, and estate planning, ensuring a seamless transition into the golden years.

0
Finance Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement

By Salman Khan

Financial Experts Reveal Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Shift

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan's 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

By Rafia Tasleem

CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Progr ...
@Business · 2 mins
CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Progr ...
heart comment 0
Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look
RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies
Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis

By Rizwan Shah

Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis
MOO’s Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand

By BNN Correspondents

MOO's Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
22 seconds
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
37 seconds
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
49 seconds
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
50 seconds
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
56 seconds
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
1 min
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
1 min
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
1 min
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
2 mins
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
12 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app