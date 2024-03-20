Reddit IPO Soars, Valued at $6.4 Billion, Boosting Tech Market Hopes

Reddit, the popular social media platform, marked a significant milestone by pricing its initial public offering (IPO) shares at $34 each, hitting the top end of its targeted range. This move raised $748 million, valuing the company at about $6.4 billion and providing a much-needed lift to the technology IPO market, which has seen a slump over the past two years. The company, alongside its existing shareholders, sold 22 million shares, with Reddit itself raising gross proceeds of $519.4 million from the IPO.

Strategic Moves Amid Market Challenges

In a strategic bid to engage its robust and loyal user base, Reddit reserved 8% of the total shares on offer during its IPO for eligible users and moderators on its platform. This approach not only democratized access to its shares but also solidified its community's stake in the company's future. Despite enduring losses every year since its inception in 2005 and facing challenges in monetizing its platform comparably to its peers like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Twitter, now X, Reddit has been exploring new revenue avenues. Notably, the company unveiled a $66 million contract to provide artificial intelligence training data to Google, a move indicative of its efforts to diversify its revenue streams.

Reddit's innovative approach to user engagement and content moderation, relying heavily on its volunteer-based moderator system, has not been without its controversies. Recently, the company announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was investigating its practices around the sale, licensing, and sharing of user-generated content for AI model training. This scrutiny comes at a critical juncture as the platform seeks to balance growth, community values, and regulatory compliance.