Reddit IPO Set at $34 Per Share, Valuing Company at $6.5 Billion Amidst Tech Sector Challenges

Reddit, the 19-year-old website that hosts millions of online forums, priced its IPO on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the expected range, according to two people familiar with the matter. The offering values the company at $6.5 billion. Reddit had planned to price the deal at $31 to $34 a share.

Advertisment

Reddit's public market debut on Thursday, under ticker symbol "RDDT," will be the first for a major social media company since Pinterest's debut in 2019 and one of the very few venture-backed tech deals of the past two years.

Timing and Valuation Adjustments

The company is taking a haircut from its private market valuation of $10 billion in 2021 at the peak of the tech boom. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates pushed investors out of risky assets in 2022, eventually forcing startups to downsize, slash their valuations and focus on profit over growth.

Advertisment

Market Response and Competition

On Wednesday, data center hardware company Astera Labs went public, and saw its shares skyrocket 72%, as investors flock to anything involving artificial intelligence. Reddit's core business of online advertising faces competition from industry giants like Alphabet and Meta. Revenue increased 20% last year to $804 from $666.7 million in 2022. Its net loss in 2023 was $90.8 million, marking an improvement from the $158.6 million net loss it recorded in 2022.

Implications for Future Growth

Reddit's IPO could signal a turning point for tech IPOs in a challenging market environment. With its unique community-driven platform, the company aims to capitalize on its user base for revenue growth, despite facing stiff competition from larger tech companies. The success of this IPO could pave the way for other tech startups considering going public.