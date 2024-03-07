Record Sales of Structured Products in 2023: A Risk to Market Stability?

Sales of structured investment products, particularly autocallables, have hit a record $132 billion in the U.S. in 2023, a significant leap from $78 billion in 2020, according to Structured Products Intelligence. These products, often linked to the performance of assets like the S&P 500, offer investors income and a degree of safety, making them an attractive alternative to traditional deposits and bonds. However, their popularity and the mechanisms behind their functioning could be contributing to an artificial suppression of stock market volatility, posing potential risks to market stability.

Burgeoning Popularity and Its Drivers

The surge in structured product sales, especially in a time of tightening monetary policy, highlights their appeal amidst rising bond yields and subdued stock market volatility. Banks, leveraging their derivatives desks, have adeptly structured notes around bonds, attracting investors with the promise of high yields and safety. This has been particularly appealing to less sophisticated investors, drawing them into the complex world of derivatives. Major global players like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citi, along with French banks BNP Paribas and Société Générale, have capitalized on these trends, securing substantial fees from issuing these products.

The Volatility Conundrum

Despite global economic uncertainties, stock market volatility has remained unexpectedly low, partly due to the widespread adoption of equity-linked autocallables. These products essentially gamble against significant market movements, with banks employing delta hedging strategies to manage risk. This activity has contributed to a dampening of long-term volatility, influencing the lower levels of the Cboe Volatility Index (Vix). The feedback loop created by the popularity of autocallables, reminiscent of past volatility betting funds, suggests a market calmed by its own mechanisms rather than underlying economic stability.

Implications and Warnings

The current situation raises concerns about overconfidence among autocallable investors and the reliability of the Vix as a market trouble gauge. With structured products driving an artificial suppression of volatility, the market may be more fragile than it appears, vulnerable to sudden changes in investor behavior or external shocks. The experience with Korean autocallables, which have begun to lose investor money, serves as a cautionary tale. It underscores the potential for a significant market correction if the delicate balance maintained by these structured products is disturbed.

The record sales of structured products in 2023 have underscored their appeal in the current economic environment. However, their impact on market volatility and stability warrants careful consideration. As investors and issuers navigate this landscape, the lessons of past market adjustments loom large, reminding stakeholders of the inherent risks in seeking safety and returns in a world of complex financial instruments.