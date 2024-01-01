en English
Finance

Record High in India’s Income Tax Returns: A Digital Triumph

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Record High in India’s Income Tax Returns: A Digital Triumph

In a significant development in India’s fiscal landscape, the Ministry of Finance has reported a record high of 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year (AY) 2023-24 by the close of December 31, 2023. This represents a 9 percent increase from the previous AY, which saw 7.51 crore ITRs filed, and signifies a marked shift in the country’s tax compliance narrative.

Surge in Audit Reports and Forms Filed

In addition to a surge in ITRs, the total number of audit reports and other forms filed during AY 2023-24 reached an unprecedented 1.60 crore, a significant increase from the 1.43 crore filed in the previous year. This uptick is indicative of heightened fiscal responsibility and compliance among Indian taxpayers, and hints at the growing influence of digitization in India’s taxation processes.

Prefilled Data Eases ITR Filing Process

The Ministry attributes the smoother and faster ITR filing process to the extensive use of prefilled data. This innovative approach provides taxpayers with information on salary, interest, dividend, personal data, tax payment details, and carry forward losses, significantly simplifying the traditionally complex task of filing ITRs. The adoption of such user-friendly initiatives is a testament to India’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve bureaucratic processes, thus encouraging broader public compliance.

Outreach Efforts and Digital Platforms Propel Early Filing

The government’s efforts to encourage early filing were manifold and far-reaching, with over 103.5 crore outreach efforts conducted via email, SMS, and other campaigns. The efficacy of these efforts is reflected in the record-breaking number of ITRs filed. Further aiding this process was the ‘TIN 2.0’ digital e-pay tax payment platform, which replaced the older OLTAS system. This new platform provided user-friendly options for tax payments and enabled real-time credit of taxes, further facilitating the ITR filing process. The e-filing helpdesk team also played a crucial role, addressing around 27.37 lakh taxpayer queries throughout the year, thereby providing support during peak filing periods.

In light of these developments, taxpayers who have not yet verified their ITRs are being urged to do so within 30 days of filing. This record-breaking year for ITR filings is a promising sign of India’s evolving tax landscape and the potential benefits of digitization in streamlining bureaucratic processes.

Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

