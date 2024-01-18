Record High in Indian Securities Market: Surge in Margin Trade Funding

Marking a historic high, the Indian securities industry has witnessed an unprecedented upsurge in Margin Trade Funding (MTF), with the margin funding book of brokers reaching a record Rs 54,537 crore as of January 16, 2024. This substantial rise from Rs 29,000 crore in January 2023 is largely attributed to a booming market rally. MTF, a practice that enables investors to pay a fraction (25 to 35%) of the stock value, with brokers funding the remaining amount at a monthly interest of 12-15%, has been the driving force behind this stellar performance.

The Surge in MTF Activity

According to ICRA Ratings, the industry-wide MTF exposure has escalated by a whopping 98% from Rs 26,000 crore in March 2023 to Rs 51,000 crore in December 2023. Bank brokers, with their superior access to money market borrowings, have seized about 60% of the MTF market share, becoming the dominant force in this segment.

Resurgence in Cash Segment Volume

Simultaneously, the industry has experienced a revival in cash segment volume, which reached an all-time high of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in December 2023. This is a significant rebound from the previous fiscal year when investor sentiment was relatively low. The delivery volume in trading also saw an uptick, indicating an increase in high-yielding trades.

Growth in Primary Market Activity and Derivatives Segment

Further boosting the industry's robust growth, primary market activity also strengthened. The average monthly demat account additions doubled from April to September 2023. Furthermore, the derivatives segment continued to demonstrate solid growth, particularly in the options contracts traded during the first eight months of the fiscal year, marking a 2.1x increase.

This record-breaking performance of the Indian securities market not only signifies heightened investor participation and favorable market conditions but also reflects growing confidence in the Indian economy.