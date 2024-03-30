Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh declares decade-lowest dividends

UK-based multinational Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh declared a 550% cash dividend for the year 2023, marking it as the lowest in the past decade despite a significant profit growth. In contrast, the company had paid its highest ever dividend of 1,650% in 2021, followed by a 980% payout in the subsequent year. This announcement comes amidst the company achieving a more than 24% year-on-year growth in profit, with earnings per share escalating to Tk173.65 from Tk139.50 a year prior.

Strategic Moves and Financial Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh has managed to maintain a low operating cost by significantly reducing administrative and marketing expenses. This strategy, coupled with a price increase of its leading products, has contributed to the company's profit growth. Despite this, the dividend payout ratio stands at 32% of last year's profit. The company's agility in navigating through challenging market conditions and its strategic financial decisions underscore its robust performance amidst fluctuating economic climates.

Market Position and Future Outlook

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh experienced a surge in business growth, driven by heightened demand for its hygiene products, including household names like Dettol and Harpic. Currently, the company's shares are the most valuable on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, closing at Tk4,932.30 each at the end of Thursday's trading session. This positions Reckitt as a market leader, holding a significant share in the hygiene products sector, a testament to its solid business model and operational excellence.

Stakeholder Impact and Corporate Governance

To ratify the audited financial statement and the proposed dividend, an annual general meeting is slated for May 28, with the record date set for April 25. The company's shareholder composition includes a significant majority held by Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, alongside government, institutional, foreign, and general investors. This diversified shareholder base reflects the company's strong governance structure and its commitment to delivering value to all stakeholders amidst varying economic conditions.

As Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh navigates through the complexities of the current economic landscape, its strategic decisions, particularly in dividend payouts, spotlight the delicate balance between rewarding shareholders and sustaining growth. This approach not only reflects the company's financial prudence but also its foresight in ensuring long-term stability and shareholder confidence in an unpredictable market.