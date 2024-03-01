REC Ltd Bolsters Financial Portfolio with Rs 5,375 Crore Bond Listings on NSE, BSE

Government-owned REC Ltd, a prominent NBFC in the power sector, has marked a significant milestone by listing two bonds totaling Rs 5,375 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), showcasing its innovative financial strategies and commitment to India's sustainable infrastructure development. The listings, which include a Rs 2,500 crore bond with a 10-year maturity and a Rs 2,875 crore bond with a 3-year and 2-month maturity, are set to bolster REC's mission in empowering India with sustainable power solutions.

Strategic Financial Move

The dual bond listings highlight REC's adept financial management and strategic planning. With a 10-year bond yielding 7.47% and a shorter-term bond yielding 7.64%, the initiative reflects REC's robust financial health and investor confidence. Rated IND AAA by IRPL and ICRA AAA by ICRA, these bonds underscore REC's reliable investment grade and its pivotal role in financing India's power infrastructure sector, including renewable energy and new technologies such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen projects.

Empowering Sustainable Development

Under the leadership of Chairman Vivek Kumar Dewangan, REC Ltd is leveraging these funds to further its vision of sustainable and inclusive growth. Beyond traditional power projects, REC has diversified its portfolio to include financing for roads, expressways, metro rail, airports, and social infrastructure, thereby playing a critical role in India's broader infrastructure development. This strategic diversification not only enhances REC's financial stability but also contributes to the nation's progress towards achieving its developmental and environmental goals.

Future Prospects and Commitments

The successful bond listings are a testament to REC's innovative approach to financing and its commitment to supporting India's infrastructure sector. As a 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise, REC's activities extend beyond mere financial transactions; they are a cornerstone for the nation's journey towards sustainable development and energy independence. Looking ahead, REC is poised to continue its pivotal role in financing India's transition to a green and resilient economy, supporting projects that align with global environmental standards and the nation's socio-economic objectives.