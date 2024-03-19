REC Approves Rs 4.5 Dividend per Share, Expands with New Subsidiaries and Asset Sales

State-owned REC Limited, a key player in the financial services sector focusing on power projects, has announced a significant move with its third interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24. This decision comes on the heels of two prior interim dividends, cumulatively amounting to Rs 6.5 per share for the current financial year. The latest board meeting not only solidified the company's commitment to shareholder returns but also marked a strategic expansion and asset reallocation through the sale of wholly-owned subsidiaries and the establishment of new entities.

Strategic Dividend Announcement

The REC board's approval of a Rs 4.5 per share interim dividend underscores the company's robust financial health and commitment to rewarding its shareholders. This third interim dividend, with a face value of Rs 10 each, sets the record date as March 28, 2024, ensuring payments are made by April 17, 2024. The move reflects REC's confidence in its operational stability and growth trajectory, further bolstered by a positive market outlook and a buy recommendation from analysts with a target price of Rs 500-515 per share.

Expansion and Asset Reallocation

In addition to the dividend announcement, REC's board has taken decisive steps towards restructuring and expanding its operations. This includes the sale and transfer of the entire shareholding of three wholly-owned subsidiaries to successful bidders through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The subsidiaries involved in this reallocation are Kallam Transco, Meerut Shamli Power Transmission, and Jalpura Khutja Power Transmission, transitioning to consortia and companies like Indigrid, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, and The Tata Power Company, respectively. Furthermore, REC has laid the groundwork for future growth by approving the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary for finance-related activities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhinagar, and a project-specific special purpose vehicle to support additional transmission systems for power evacuation.

Implications for the Future

This series of strategic decisions by REC not only highlights its steady financial stance but also its agility in navigating the evolving landscape of the power sector and financial services. The expansion into GIFT and the establishment of new project-specific entities signal REC's ambition to diversify its portfolio and deepen its involvement in India's burgeoning infrastructure and power development sectors. As REC adapts to these changes and harnesses new opportunities, the implications for its long-term growth and position in the market are profound, promising an exciting trajectory ahead for the company and its stakeholders.