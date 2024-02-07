RBI's Paytm Restrictions Ignite a Shift Among Indian Traders and Retailers

In a recent turn of events, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions on Paytm have triggered a wave of reconsideration among traders and retailers across India. From the bustling lanes of South Kolkata's Gariahat Market to the vibrant streets of New Delhi's Chandni Chowk, the dependence on the Paytm payment platform has come under scrutiny.

Shifting Payment Dynamics

A significant diagnostic center in Kolkata has stated plans to switch to a bank's QR code system before February 29. This change is prompted by the fact that users will not be able to add funds to their Paytm Payments Bank Wallet after the given date, although existing balances can still be used. Larger retail outlets are steering towards QR codes provided by banks, voicing concerns over safety.

Divided Opinions

Some hawkers have altogether halted Paytm transactions due to the RBI's action. However, there are others like the owner of Old Famous Jalebi Wala, who continue to vouch for Paytm's services. He finds the service satisfactory and suspects corporate dynamics to be at play behind the crisis.

Alternative Payment Options

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has advised Paytm users to explore alternative payment options for their financial security. The RBI's action has led to a mixed reaction among businesses. While some are switching to services like BharatPe or Bijli Pay, others persist with Paytm, waiting for customers to lead the change. This situation underscores the broader concerns about the security and continuity of financial services in India's rapidly evolving digital payment landscape.