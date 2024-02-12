RBI Upholds Action on Paytm Payments Bank: No Review Planned

RBI Governor Upholds Action Against Paytm Payments Bank, No Review Planned

Advertisment

RBI Governor Stands Firm on Paytm Payments Bank Decision

In a firm stance, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has dismissed any prospects of reviewing the decision to impose restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank's operations. The decision, he emphasized, was taken after serious consideration and is in the public interest. The RBI is set to issue an FAQ document to address concerns of the payment bank's customers and ensure they do not face inconvenience.

No Fresh Deposits or Key Operations After February 29

Advertisment

The RBI had directed the payments bank to cease taking fresh deposits and key operations citing non-compliances and supervisory concerns. The central bank has barred PPBL from onboarding new customers and directed it to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. However, customers can still withdraw or utilize their balances without restrictions.

Termination of 'Nodal Accounts' of One97 Communications Ltd

The central bank has also directed the termination of 'nodal accounts' of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm. Despite the regulatory crackdown, Paytm may benefit from the ₹2,000 crore raised during its IPO in 2021, which is currently unutilized and could provide relief during this crisis. Paytm is exploring options to continue its payment services as a third-party payment app to ensure continued access for customers.

Advertisment

RBI's Commitment to Consumer Interest and Financial Stability

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated the central bank's decision to take action against Paytm Payments Bank, citing consumer interests and financial stability. Despite supporting the fintech sector, RBI is committed to protecting customer interests and ensuring financial stability. The central bank is expected to issue a set of FAQs on the Paytm matter soon.

PPBL has been barred from onboarding new customers and is not allowed to take deposits or credit transactions after February 29, 2024, although withdrawals are permitted up to the available balance. RBI also directed the termination of 'nodal accounts' of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm.

The Governor's statement came after a meeting with the RBI's central board of directors, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted key areas in the interim Union Budget 2024-25. The Governor mentioned that the government is on a path of fiscal consolidation and that lower borrowing will lead to more resources for the private sector, helping to moderate inflation and bond yields.

The decision to impose restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank underscores the RBI's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Indian financial system. It serves as a reminder that while innovation in the fintech sector is encouraged, it must be balanced with adherence to regulatory standards and the protection of customer interests.