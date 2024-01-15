RBI Unveils Draft Norms for Fintech Self-Regulatory Organizations

Setting a new course for the burgeoning fintech sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled draft norms on January 15, emphasizing the importance of Self-Regulatory Organizations (SROs). The norms underscore the need for SROs to maintain an independent stance, focus on sectoral development, and serve as credible arbitrators of disputes, all under the aegis of the RBI.

Decoding the Norms

The draft norms stipulate that SROs should accurately represent the sector, promote adherence to regulatory priorities, and act as repositories of information. In their operations, SROs are expected to uphold values of objectivity, credibility, and responsibility. The RBI has opened the floor for stakeholders and the public to provide feedback on these draft norms by the end of February.

SRO-FT Applicants: Eligibility and Responsibilities

Applicants for SRO-FT, as per the norms, must be not-for-profit entities, having sufficient net worth, and should be capable of establishing the necessary infrastructure to effectively carry out their responsibilities. They are also expected to manage instances of 'user harm' and are prohibited from setting up overseas entities without RBI's prior approval. The norms establish that membership should be voluntary, encompassing fintechs of all sizes, stages, and activities, with a clear roadmap for achieving adequate representation.

The Role of SRO-FTs

SRO-FTs, under these norms, will shoulder the responsibility of setting industry standards, overseeing enforcement, grievance redressal, dispute resolution, and fulfilling responsibilities towards the RBI. The norms come in the wake of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's call to fintechs to establish SROs within the next year. Ajay Kumar Choudhary, RBI executive director, indicated that the central bank does not plan immediate fintech regulations but expects an SRO mechanism to emerge within the year.