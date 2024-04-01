RBI Marks 90 Years: PM Modi Unveils Coin, Stresses on Digital Growth and Economic Resilience

On its 90th anniversary in Mumbai, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) celebrated a significant milestone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das delivering keynote addresses. PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin, marking the event's importance and honoring the central bank's contribution to India's financial stability and growth. Governor Das emphasized the RBI's efforts in strengthening the Indian financial sector, while PM Modi highlighted the expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the importance of embracing innovative technologies for a robust economy.

Advertisment

Embracing Technology and Financial Inclusion

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning in driving the nation's growth. He urged for a continued focus on advancing digital transactions and enhancing financial inclusion to ensure swift, inclusive, and sustainable economic development. With elections around the corner, Modi's emphasis on digital innovation and economic performance plays a crucial role in his appeal to voters.

Strengthening Economic Growth and Stability

Advertisment

PM Modi praised the RBI's role in managing economic challenges and steering the banking sector towards growth. He highlighted the inflation targeting framework as a key tool in balancing inflation and growth, suggesting that unique strategies are necessary for maintaining economic stability. Finance Minister Sitharaman commended the RBI for its role in resolving banks' balance sheet issues, pointing out a significant improvement in India's ability to manage external imbalances and uncertainties.

Future Prospects and Policy Directions

The upcoming monetary policy meeting is anticipated to maintain steady rates, reflecting a strategic approach to align India's inflation with its objectives.