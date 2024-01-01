en English
Finance

RBI Introduces New Guidelines to Address Unclaimed Deposits in Banks

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
RBI Introduces New Guidelines to Address Unclaimed Deposits in Banks

In an effort to mitigate the growing issue of unclaimed bank deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued sweeping new guidelines for banks. Defined as accounts that have seen no depositor activity for a decade or more, unclaimed deposits have become a concern for the country’s banking system. The RBI is now mandating that banks conduct regular audits of these dormant accounts and proactively attempt to locate the customers or their legal heirs. The overarching aim is to either reactivate these accounts, settle any outstanding claims, or close them for good.

Tracking Unclaimed Deposits

Recognizing the need for a centralized system to manage unclaimed deposits across various banks, the RBI unveiled the UDGAM portal in August 2023. This innovative platform empowers individuals to search for unclaimed deposits across multiple banks in one location, a task which previously required visiting each bank’s individual website. This significant step forward is designed to streamline the process and make it easier for depositors or their heirs to reclaim their dormant funds.

(Read Also: RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-Operative Banks)

‘100 Days 100 Pays’ Campaign

Alongside the launch of the UDGAM portal, the RBI initiated the ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign in May 2023. This ambitious initiative challenges banks to locate and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every district within a period of 100 days. This campaign is expected to expedite the process of reclaiming unclaimed deposits and represents the RBI’s commitment to rectifying this issue.

(Read Also: India’s Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit)

Preventing Fraud and Ensuring Swift Grievance Redressal

As part of these new guidelines, the RBI has underscored the importance of preventing potential fraud in dormant accounts. Banks are now required to implement stringent measures to safeguard these accounts. Additionally, a robust grievance redressal mechanism is to be put in place to swiftly resolve any complaints related to these unclaimed deposits. These guidelines apply to commercial banks, regional rural banks, and all cooperative banks, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackling the issue of unclaimed deposits.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

