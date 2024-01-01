RBI Introduces New Guidelines to Address Unclaimed Deposits in Banks

In an effort to mitigate the growing issue of unclaimed bank deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued sweeping new guidelines for banks. Defined as accounts that have seen no depositor activity for a decade or more, unclaimed deposits have become a concern for the country’s banking system. The RBI is now mandating that banks conduct regular audits of these dormant accounts and proactively attempt to locate the customers or their legal heirs. The overarching aim is to either reactivate these accounts, settle any outstanding claims, or close them for good.

Tracking Unclaimed Deposits

Recognizing the need for a centralized system to manage unclaimed deposits across various banks, the RBI unveiled the UDGAM portal in August 2023. This innovative platform empowers individuals to search for unclaimed deposits across multiple banks in one location, a task which previously required visiting each bank’s individual website. This significant step forward is designed to streamline the process and make it easier for depositors or their heirs to reclaim their dormant funds.

‘100 Days 100 Pays’ Campaign

Alongside the launch of the UDGAM portal, the RBI initiated the ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign in May 2023. This ambitious initiative challenges banks to locate and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every district within a period of 100 days. This campaign is expected to expedite the process of reclaiming unclaimed deposits and represents the RBI’s commitment to rectifying this issue.

Preventing Fraud and Ensuring Swift Grievance Redressal

As part of these new guidelines, the RBI has underscored the importance of preventing potential fraud in dormant accounts. Banks are now required to implement stringent measures to safeguard these accounts. Additionally, a robust grievance redressal mechanism is to be put in place to swiftly resolve any complaints related to these unclaimed deposits. These guidelines apply to commercial banks, regional rural banks, and all cooperative banks, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackling the issue of unclaimed deposits.

