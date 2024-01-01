en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-Operative Banks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-Operative Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a critical adjustment to the bulk deposit limit for scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks. Effective from the start of the new year, the central bank has raised the bulk deposit limit in tier 3 and 4 cities to Rs 1 crore and above, a significant increase from the previous limit of Rs 15 lakh and above. This decision came about after a thorough review by the RBI aimed at fostering better financial management and service provision by these banks in different urban tiers.

RBI’s Revised Bulk Deposit Limit Policy

A detailed release by the RBI outlined the changes. For urban co-operative banks located outside tier 3 and 4 cities, the bulk deposit limit would be set at Rs 15 lakh and above. This move is part of an effort to recalibrate the financial thresholds for bulk deposits in urban co-operative banks based on their location. The RBI’s decision signifies a proactive approach to adapt regulations in response to evolving financial landscapes, aiming to strike a balance between regulatory control and operational flexibility.

(Read Also: RBI Introduces New Guidelines to Address Unclaimed Deposits in Banks)

Implications For Urban Co-Operative Banks

The new bulk deposit limit policy is expected to result in a uniform rate of interest for deposits below the new threshold. This significant adjustment to the definition of ‘Bulk Deposit’ is a noteworthy increase for scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks classified as tier 3 and 4. The RBI’s recent review has led to this vital change, accommodating the diverse scale and operational contexts of UCBs, ensuring a tailored regulatory approach.

(Read Also: India’s Economic Outlook for FY25: Poll Reveals Growth Expectations and Potential Monetary Policy Shift)

Developing Story

This announcement is currently a developing story, indicating that further details or implications of the decision may be released at a later time. The financial world is keenly watching the RBI’s moves, as this decision will shape the future of urban co-operative banks and the customers they serve.

Read More

0
Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unilever Pressured to Disclose Russian Tax Payments Amid Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Luxury Hotel Boom Transforms Nashville's Skyline Amid Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India Sees Record High Income Tax Returns in 2023, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Outreach Efforts

By Rafia Tasleem

T"urkiye's Economic Outlook: A Year of Recovery and Resurgence

By Safak Costu

Video Game Industry 2024: A Year of Challenges and Potential Successes ...
@Business · 2 mins
Video Game Industry 2024: A Year of Challenges and Potential Successes ...
heart comment 0
Electric Vehicles: A Sales Slowdown Amidst Record Investments

By Ebenezer Mensah

Electric Vehicles: A Sales Slowdown Amidst Record Investments
Retirement Readiness: Majority of American Workers Feel Behind in Savings

By Nimrah Khatoon

Retirement Readiness: Majority of American Workers Feel Behind in Savings
Microsoft’s Year-End Updates and Events Signal an AI-Focused 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Microsoft's Year-End Updates and Events Signal an AI-Focused 2024
Raymond’s Crucible: A High-Stakes Divorce and Strategic Acquisition Amid Crisis

By Nitish Verma

Raymond's Crucible: A High-Stakes Divorce and Strategic Acquisition Amid Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Dropped from Melbourne Renegades Due to NOC Conditions Change
1 min
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Dropped from Melbourne Renegades Due to NOC Conditions Change
Afcon 2023: A Celebration of African Football's Talent and Triumph
2 mins
Afcon 2023: A Celebration of African Football's Talent and Triumph
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
The Power of Short Breaks: A Closer Look at 'Oasis Moments'
2 mins
The Power of Short Breaks: A Closer Look at 'Oasis Moments'
Quinn Ewers: From High School Stardom to Texas Longhorns' Quarterback
2 mins
Quinn Ewers: From High School Stardom to Texas Longhorns' Quarterback
Weight Loss Drugs Explore New Therapeutic Horizons Beyond Obesity
3 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Explore New Therapeutic Horizons Beyond Obesity
Everton's Rollercoaster 2023: Year in Review
3 mins
Everton's Rollercoaster 2023: Year in Review
The 2024 NBA MVP Race: A Stacked Field of Contenders
4 mins
The 2024 NBA MVP Race: A Stacked Field of Contenders
Kidney Disease: The Silent Killer and Lifestyle Choices
4 mins
Kidney Disease: The Silent Killer and Lifestyle Choices
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
8 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app