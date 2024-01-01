RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-Operative Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a critical adjustment to the bulk deposit limit for scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks. Effective from the start of the new year, the central bank has raised the bulk deposit limit in tier 3 and 4 cities to Rs 1 crore and above, a significant increase from the previous limit of Rs 15 lakh and above. This decision came about after a thorough review by the RBI aimed at fostering better financial management and service provision by these banks in different urban tiers.

RBI’s Revised Bulk Deposit Limit Policy

A detailed release by the RBI outlined the changes. For urban co-operative banks located outside tier 3 and 4 cities, the bulk deposit limit would be set at Rs 15 lakh and above. This move is part of an effort to recalibrate the financial thresholds for bulk deposits in urban co-operative banks based on their location. The RBI’s decision signifies a proactive approach to adapt regulations in response to evolving financial landscapes, aiming to strike a balance between regulatory control and operational flexibility.

Implications For Urban Co-Operative Banks

The new bulk deposit limit policy is expected to result in a uniform rate of interest for deposits below the new threshold. This significant adjustment to the definition of ‘Bulk Deposit’ is a noteworthy increase for scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks classified as tier 3 and 4. The RBI’s recent review has led to this vital change, accommodating the diverse scale and operational contexts of UCBs, ensuring a tailored regulatory approach.

Developing Story

This announcement is currently a developing story, indicating that further details or implications of the decision may be released at a later time. The financial world is keenly watching the RBI’s moves, as this decision will shape the future of urban co-operative banks and the customers they serve.

