RBI Governor Flags Insufficient Due Diligence in Companies, Highlights Proactive Stance

In a recent statement, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the approach of certain companies toward growth and due diligence, implying their lack of necessary bandwidth to justify their expansion. His remarks pointed towards insufficiently robust due diligence processes, incapable of supporting the aggressive strategies employed by these firms.

Proactive Stance of the RBI

While highlighting the RBI’s proactive approach, Governor Das suggested that the central bank’s strategy is to act before problems grow, rather than waiting for a crisis to develop. His emphasis on the RBI’s pre-emptive measures underscores its readiness to step in and maintain stability in the financial sector if required.

Managing Unsecured Loans

Unsecured loans, which carry higher risk due to the absence of collateral, were a specific area of concern for the Governor. His statements indicate that the RBI is keeping a close watch on this sector, prepared to intervene if necessary. By doing so, it seeks to prevent potential crises that could arise from irresponsible lending practices.

Resilience of the Indian Banking Sector

In his address, Governor Das also emphasized the resilience of the Indian banking sector, attributing it to the complete overhaul of the regulatory framework by the RBI in the past five years. This overhaul, he suggested, has prepared the banking sector to better handle potential challenges and maintain its stability.

Through his statements, Governor Das reiterated the RBI’s commitment to safeguarding the stability of the nation’s financial sector, particularly against the backdrop of ambitious growth strategies adopted by certain companies. His words serve as a reminder of the central bank’s crucial role in monitoring and intervening when necessary to prevent potential crises, especially in high-risk areas such as unsecured lending.