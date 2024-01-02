en English
RBI Gears Up for New Benchmark 10-Year Bond: A Look at the Implications

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Due to the existing 10-year bond reaching its set quantum limit of approximately Rs 1.53 lakh crore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to introduce a new benchmark 10-year bond on January 8. The fully subscribed quantum limit has necessitated this new issuance.

Avoidance of Large Maturities

Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director of JM Financial Ltd., clarified that the customary outstanding limit for such bonds ranges between Rs 1.4 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The RBI’s initiative to prevent a significant number of maturities occurring simultaneously has led to the expectation of a new bond issuance. The current bond can no longer be auctioned without exceeding the Rs 2 lakh crore threshold.

A Tool for Government Payment Management

According to Mataprasad Pandey, Vice President of Arete Capital Service Pvt., the introduction of a new bond aids the government in managing payments in a staggered manner. This is due to the limit on borrowing under a single International Securities Identification Number (ISIN).

Projected Yield of the New Bond

The yield of the new benchmark bond is forecasted to be slightly lower, by 2-3 basis points, than the secondary market benchmark yield on the day of the auction. The anticipated yield range for the new bond is between 7.15% to 7.20%, subject to market conditions over the forthcoming week. The current 10-year bond, which was initiated in August 2023 with a coupon rate of 7.18%, is set to mature in 2033.

Business Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

