RBI Finalizes Framework for Self-Regulatory Organizations, Enhancing Financial Sector Compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put a new structure in place, aiming to bolster the integrity and accountability within the country's financial sector. On Thursday, the RBI unveiled the Omnibus Framework for recognizing Self-Regulatory Organizations (SRO) for its Regulated Entities, marking a significant step towards enhanced self-regulation among fintechs and other financial entities.

Framework Details and Objectives

The newly established framework outlines comprehensive parameters including objectives, responsibilities, eligibility criteria, and governance standards. It is designed to cater to each sector of the regulated entities (RE) separately, facilitating the establishment of sector-specific SROs. This development comes in response to the growing number and scale of REs, the increased adoption of innovative technologies, and the need for better industry standards for self-regulation. The RBI's initiative is expected to foster a culture of compliance and integrity, ensuring the healthy and sustainable development of the financial sector.

The Role and Expectations from SROs

SROs are envisaged to operate under the oversight of the RBI, with a mandate to uphold credibility, objectivity, responsibility, transparency, and professionalism. They are tasked with improving regulatory compliance, setting high governance standards, and instilling greater confidence in the sector's integrity. Directors of SROs are required to meet 'fit and proper' criteria, possessing relevant expertise and experience. The framework mandates that at least one-third of the Board of Directors, including the chairperson, be independent and without any active association with the REs for which the SRO is established.

Implications for the Financial Sector

The finalization of the Omnibus Framework represents a pivotal moment for the financial sector, promising a more organized and accountable regulatory environment. By establishing a robust process for recognizing SROs, the RBI aims to ensure adherence to stringent parameters essential for the critical role these organizations are expected to play. This initiative not only underscores the RBI's commitment to enhancing the sector's compliance culture but also sets a new precedent for self-regulation in India's rapidly evolving financial landscape.