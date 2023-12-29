RBI Extends PIDF Scheme To Boost Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a two-year extension to the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme, a move designed to bolster the adoption of digital payments across the country. The scheme, primarily focused on promoting digital infrastructure in tier 3 to tier 6 cities, northeastern states, and regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has been extended till December 2025.

(Read Also: Indian Foreign Minister’s Russia Visit: Strengthening Ties and Addressing Global Challenges)

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

The PIDF scheme was originally launched in January 2021 with the goal of promoting the deployment of payment acceptance technology, including sound box instruments and Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices. As of November 30, 2023, the scheme holds a corpus of Rs 1,026.37 crore. The RBI’s decision to extend the scheme forms part of its ongoing effort to transition towards a less-cash economy.

Empowering Small Businesses

One of the key objectives of the PIDF scheme is to enable more merchants, especially small and local businesses, to accept digital payments. By providing incentives for the deployment of point-of-sale (PoS) terminals and other digital payment infrastructure, the RBI aims to ensure that these businesses have the necessary tools to adapt to the changing payment landscape.

(Read Also: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on ‘Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Nyay Yatra’: A March for Justice)

Driving Financial Inclusion

Moreover, the PIDF scheme is expected to play a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion. By encouraging the widespread adoption of digital payment systems, the RBI hopes to bring a larger number of individuals into the formal banking system. This move not only supports the growth of digital transactions but also contributes to a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Read More