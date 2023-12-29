en English
Business

RBI Extends PIDF Scheme To Boost Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:54 am EST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a two-year extension to the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme, a move designed to bolster the adoption of digital payments across the country. The scheme, primarily focused on promoting digital infrastructure in tier 3 to tier 6 cities, northeastern states, and regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has been extended till December 2025.

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

The PIDF scheme was originally launched in January 2021 with the goal of promoting the deployment of payment acceptance technology, including sound box instruments and Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices. As of November 30, 2023, the scheme holds a corpus of Rs 1,026.37 crore. The RBI’s decision to extend the scheme forms part of its ongoing effort to transition towards a less-cash economy.

Empowering Small Businesses

One of the key objectives of the PIDF scheme is to enable more merchants, especially small and local businesses, to accept digital payments. By providing incentives for the deployment of point-of-sale (PoS) terminals and other digital payment infrastructure, the RBI aims to ensure that these businesses have the necessary tools to adapt to the changing payment landscape.

Driving Financial Inclusion

Moreover, the PIDF scheme is expected to play a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion. By encouraging the widespread adoption of digital payment systems, the RBI hopes to bring a larger number of individuals into the formal banking system. This move not only supports the growth of digital transactions but also contributes to a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

