en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:28 am EST
RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation

In a move that promises to greatly enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the retail payments system in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme by two years. Initially established to catalyze the deployment of Point of Sale (PoS) infrastructure in tier-3 to tier-6 centers and the North Eastern states, the PIDF scheme has been pivotal in promoting digital payments and financial inclusion across the nation.

RBI’s Drive for a Less Cash-Dependent Economy

The extension of the PIDF scheme is a testament to the RBI’s commitment to drive India’s transition towards a less cash-dependent economy. This move is expected to have a positive impact on small businesses and consumers by providing them with more convenient payment options. The scheme has already been instrumental in augmenting the PoS infrastructure, thereby facilitating higher penetration of digital payment solutions, especially in the less penetrated areas. The extension aims at bolstering this growth momentum and ensuring that more merchants across the country have access to the digital payments ecosystem.

PhiCommerce: A Game-Changer in Payment Processing

Among the companies driving this digital transformation is PhiCommerce, an RBI-regulated payment aggregator. The company has created an omnichannel payment processing platform that combines multiple payment systems. The company’s aim is to streamline and simplify payments for businesses. They have helped over 10,000 businesses increase online sales by 200%, anticipating at least a tenfold growth in the coming years.

Digital Transformation of India’s Financial Services

India’s financial services have become a case study for the world to emulate, with a young population and a strong digital infrastructure. The digital infrastructure has been put in place for strong growth. Rapid digitization has leapfrogged the lending industry, with digital lending expected to reach 40% of the industry’s unsecured loan disbursals by FY2029-30. The RBI has been proactive in helping the industry expand while protecting consumer interests, such as bringing in video KYC.

Ayodhya: A Testament to India’s Digital Rejuvenation

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, stands as a testament to India’s digital rejuvenation and a technological leap. The city, currently undergoing development as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub, and a sustainable Smart City, is witnessing a significant increase in digital payments. This shift aligns with the Government’s push towards a Digital India, signaling a multi-fold growth trajectory for the digital payments sector.

India’s Digital Rupee: A Step Towards the Future

In a significant step towards the future, India’s blockchain-based digital rupee has made considerable progress in 2023. The RBI has engaged several lenders for a trial run of its central bank digital currency, targeting one million daily transactions. In addition, provincial governments in India have started experimenting with blockchain technology for various use cases, further cementing India’s position as a global leader in digital transformation.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apple, Xiaomi Make Headlines: Patent Win, EV Launch and Hiring Slowdown

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uday Kotak Highlights India's Shift from Savers to Investors: Implications and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

2024: A Year of Significant Financial Changes and a Record-Breaking Property Transaction

By Shivani Chauhan

Japanese Retailers Forge Ahead with Expansion Plans in Vietnam

By Bijay Laxmi

Pakistan Allocates Rs140 Billion to Power Plants to Tackle Circular De ...
@Business · 17 mins
Pakistan Allocates Rs140 Billion to Power Plants to Tackle Circular De ...
heart comment 0
New General Labor Law Reshapes Employment Relations Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

New General Labor Law Reshapes Employment Relations Landscape
Cambodia’s Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers: L’Oréal Heiress Becomes First Woman to Amass $100 Billion Fortune

By Geeta Pillai

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers: L'Oréal Heiress Becomes First Woman to Amass $100 Billion Fortune
Cognizant Wins Interim Relief in Tax Dispute; Faces Allegations of Unethical Poaching

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cognizant Wins Interim Relief in Tax Dispute; Faces Allegations of Unethical Poaching
Latest Headlines
World News
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
26 seconds
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
1 min
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
2 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
2 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
4 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
4 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
7 mins
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
8 mins
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
10 mins
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app