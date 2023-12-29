RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation

In a move that promises to greatly enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the retail payments system in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme by two years. Initially established to catalyze the deployment of Point of Sale (PoS) infrastructure in tier-3 to tier-6 centers and the North Eastern states, the PIDF scheme has been pivotal in promoting digital payments and financial inclusion across the nation.

RBI’s Drive for a Less Cash-Dependent Economy

The extension of the PIDF scheme is a testament to the RBI’s commitment to drive India’s transition towards a less cash-dependent economy. This move is expected to have a positive impact on small businesses and consumers by providing them with more convenient payment options. The scheme has already been instrumental in augmenting the PoS infrastructure, thereby facilitating higher penetration of digital payment solutions, especially in the less penetrated areas. The extension aims at bolstering this growth momentum and ensuring that more merchants across the country have access to the digital payments ecosystem.

PhiCommerce: A Game-Changer in Payment Processing

Among the companies driving this digital transformation is PhiCommerce, an RBI-regulated payment aggregator. The company has created an omnichannel payment processing platform that combines multiple payment systems. The company’s aim is to streamline and simplify payments for businesses. They have helped over 10,000 businesses increase online sales by 200%, anticipating at least a tenfold growth in the coming years.

Digital Transformation of India’s Financial Services

India’s financial services have become a case study for the world to emulate, with a young population and a strong digital infrastructure. The digital infrastructure has been put in place for strong growth. Rapid digitization has leapfrogged the lending industry, with digital lending expected to reach 40% of the industry’s unsecured loan disbursals by FY2029-30. The RBI has been proactive in helping the industry expand while protecting consumer interests, such as bringing in video KYC.

Ayodhya: A Testament to India’s Digital Rejuvenation

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, stands as a testament to India’s digital rejuvenation and a technological leap. The city, currently undergoing development as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub, and a sustainable Smart City, is witnessing a significant increase in digital payments. This shift aligns with the Government’s push towards a Digital India, signaling a multi-fold growth trajectory for the digital payments sector.

India’s Digital Rupee: A Step Towards the Future

In a significant step towards the future, India’s blockchain-based digital rupee has made considerable progress in 2023. The RBI has engaged several lenders for a trial run of its central bank digital currency, targeting one million daily transactions. In addition, provincial governments in India have started experimenting with blockchain technology for various use cases, further cementing India’s position as a global leader in digital transformation.