en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic

Recently, a rumor spread like wildfire across social media platforms, including WhatsApp, claiming that Rs 500 banknotes adorned with a star (*) symbol were counterfeit. This false information led to instances of such banknotes being returned by individuals and even banks. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central banking institution, has stepped in to clarify that this information is incorrect.

Star Symbol on Banknotes: Mark of Replacement, not Counterfeit

The star symbol on banknotes is not an indicator of forgery, as the rumor suggested, but rather a sign that the note is a replaced, reprinted version. This information was further confirmed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the central government’s nodal agency responsible for distributing information to the press and public. Through a fact-checking tweet, the PIB affirmed that star marked Rs 500 banknotes have been in legitimate circulation since December 2016.

The Origin of Star Banknotes

The star symbol was introduced on the new Rs 500 banknotes in December 2016. This was confirmed by an RBI circular from the same year, which not only introduced ‘star’ banknotes in the Rs 500 denomination but also mentioned their existence in smaller denominations such as Rs 10, 20, 50, and 100 for quite some time. These banknotes are a part of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, which were issued to replace the earlier series following the demonetization drive.

Dispelling the Misinformation

This instance underscores the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before sharing it. In the age of social media, misinformation can spread rapidly, causing unnecessary panic and confusion. The RBI and PIB’s prompt response in clarifying the authenticity of the star marked Rs 500 banknotes has helped to dispel the misinformation and reaffirm that these banknotes are genuine and should be accepted as valid currency.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Concerns are mounting over the potential implementation of a trade mechanism in the EuroLeague, following the voice of skepticism raised by Bostjan Nachbar, the managing director of the EuroLeague Players Association (ELPA). Nachbar has indicated that the complexity of cross-border and cross-domestic league player contract transfers could present formidable legal challenges, perhaps making it nearly
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
2 mins ago
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
Wyo Manor: A Testament to Luxury Living and Investment Opportunity Hits the Market
3 mins ago
Wyo Manor: A Testament to Luxury Living and Investment Opportunity Hits the Market
AmZetta Technologies Announced as Silver Sponsor for MSP Expo at TECHSUPERSHOW
10 seconds ago
AmZetta Technologies Announced as Silver Sponsor for MSP Expo at TECHSUPERSHOW
IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence
21 seconds ago
IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence
Ballistic Protection Materials Market Soars Amid Rising Global Tensions
2 mins ago
Ballistic Protection Materials Market Soars Amid Rising Global Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
8 seconds
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
9 seconds
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
15 seconds
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
22 seconds
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
31 seconds
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
34 seconds
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
38 seconds
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
39 seconds
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
40 seconds
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app