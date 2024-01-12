RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic

Recently, a rumor spread like wildfire across social media platforms, including WhatsApp, claiming that Rs 500 banknotes adorned with a star (*) symbol were counterfeit. This false information led to instances of such banknotes being returned by individuals and even banks. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central banking institution, has stepped in to clarify that this information is incorrect.

Star Symbol on Banknotes: Mark of Replacement, not Counterfeit

The star symbol on banknotes is not an indicator of forgery, as the rumor suggested, but rather a sign that the note is a replaced, reprinted version. This information was further confirmed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the central government’s nodal agency responsible for distributing information to the press and public. Through a fact-checking tweet, the PIB affirmed that star marked Rs 500 banknotes have been in legitimate circulation since December 2016.

The Origin of Star Banknotes

The star symbol was introduced on the new Rs 500 banknotes in December 2016. This was confirmed by an RBI circular from the same year, which not only introduced ‘star’ banknotes in the Rs 500 denomination but also mentioned their existence in smaller denominations such as Rs 10, 20, 50, and 100 for quite some time. These banknotes are a part of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, which were issued to replace the earlier series following the demonetization drive.

Dispelling the Misinformation

This instance underscores the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before sharing it. In the age of social media, misinformation can spread rapidly, causing unnecessary panic and confusion. The RBI and PIB’s prompt response in clarifying the authenticity of the star marked Rs 500 banknotes has helped to dispel the misinformation and reaffirm that these banknotes are genuine and should be accepted as valid currency.