RBI Announces New Regulations for NCDs and CPs, Aiming to Transform India’s Financial Market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to bring about a significant shift in the financial landscape by introducing new regulations regarding the handling of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers (CPs). Starting April 1, 2024, these financial instruments will undergo a transformation, with changes aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in their issuance and management.

A New Chapter for NCDs and CPs

As per the new guidelines, NCDs and CPs, which traditionally played a vital role in India’s debt market, will now be issued only in dematerialized form and held with a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered depository. The regulations stipulate a minimum denomination of Rs 5 lakh for these instruments, issued in multiples of the same.

Setting the Tenor

The new rules bring clarity to the tenor of these instruments. For CPs, the minimum tenor is set at seven days and must not exceed one year. In contrast, NCDs have a slightly longer minimum tenor of 90 days, with the same maximum duration of one year.

Prohibitions and Permissions

The RBI has also outlined prohibitions and permissions for these instruments. The issuance of CPs/NCDs with options such as call/put has been prohibited, as has their underwriting or co-acceptance. CPs are to be issued at a discount to face value, whereas NCDs can be issued at a discount or with fixed or floating rate coupons. The RBI’s move aims to simplify these instruments and make them more straightforward for investors.

Buyback Rules

Any buyback offers for these instruments must be made to all investors of a particular issue on the same terms, thereby ensuring fairness and transparency. Investors retain the right to accept or reject these offers. Buybacks must be carried out at the market price on the day of the buyback. Issuers are required to notify the information to the Issuer and Debenture Trustee on the date of buyback. Payments for buybacks, as well as for the repayment of CPs/NCDs, including coupon payments, must be processed through the IPA.

These changes by the RBI mark a significant step in the evolution of India’s financial market, aiming to make it more transparent, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders.