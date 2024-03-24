RBI Announces Extended Operations for Agency Banks on March 30, 31 for FY Closing

In a significant move aimed at facilitating the smooth closing of the financial year 2023-24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that designated agency banks will remain operational over the upcoming weekend. This initiative is designed to offer greater convenience to taxpayers and ensure the timely processing of government transactions before the year-end cut-off.

Why Keep Banks Open?

The decision to keep agency banks open on March 30 and 31 stems from the need to accommodate all government transactions within the current financial year. With the fiscal year drawing to a close, the RBI aims to prevent any backlog and ensure that taxpayers can complete their transactions without any hassle. To this end, designated branches of agency banks will be open for over-the-counter transactions related to government business during normal working hours. Furthermore, the RBI has made provisions for electronic transactions via NEFT and RTGS systems to continue until midnight on March 31, allowing for greater flexibility.

Special Clearing Arrangements

Understanding the critical nature of government transactions at this time of year, the RBI has also arranged for special clearing sessions for government cheques on both March 30 and 31. This measure ensures that all cheques related to government accounts are processed timely, facilitating a smooth transition into the new financial year. Agency banks have been instructed to prepare for these special clearing sessions, with specific timings for the presentation and return clearing of instruments to be announced shortly.

Extended Reporting Window

In a further effort to accommodate all government transactions, the RBI has announced an extended reporting window for March 31, which will remain open until noon on April 1. This extension provides additional time for banks to finalize and report all government transactions conducted at the end of the fiscal year, ensuring that everything is accounted for within the 2023-24 financial year. This move highlights the RBI's commitment to ensuring a seamless end-of-year process for both taxpayers and the government.

As the financial year 2023-24 comes to a close, the RBI's decision to keep agency banks open and extend transaction and reporting times underscores its dedication to customer convenience and efficient financial management. These special measures are expected to facilitate a smoother transition into the new fiscal year, benefiting taxpayers and the government alike.