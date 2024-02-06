RBC Climate Institute Calls for Increased Investment in Climate Action

Canadian public markets, private equity, and venture capital need to significantly increase their contribution to climate efforts, a recent report from the RBC Climate Action Institute has stated. The report, named 'Climate Action 2024', was released on February 6, 2024, and emphasizes the urgency of nearly doubling climate spending for Canada to successfully achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Private Market's Role in Climate Action

Delving into the crux of the matter, the report reveals that a paltry eight percent of the capital for climate efforts since 2021 has come from these sources. More critically, private markets, despite having ample capital at their disposal, have allocated a mere six percent of new financing in the last year to climate and cleantech projects. These findings underscore the need for a significant shift in investment patterns and priorities.

Government's Involvement in Climate Financing

The report also calls upon provincial and municipal governments to enhance their involvement in funding climate action. This is particularly important considering the federal government is nearing its financial limits after being a significant source of funding for such initiatives. The need for increased governmental support is highlighted in the report's analysis of six key sectors, which include electric vehicle adoption and home retrofits.

Consumer Spending Habits and Climate Action

Additionally, the report suggests that changes in consumer spending habits can play a crucial role in supporting climate action. The document also profiles Canadian companies that are leading the way in climate action and underscores the need for making climate solutions more affordable for the average consumer.

This call to action is in line with the growing pressure on Canada's major banks from environmental groups. These groups are advocating for increased climate financing and a move away from supporting fossil fuel expansion. The RBC Climate Action Institute's report is a timely reminder of the urgent need for all sectors to step up their involvement in climate action.