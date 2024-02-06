RBA Holds Interest Rates; Potential Cuts Expected Later in 2024

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in its first board meeting of 2024, has resolved to maintain its cash rate at 4.35%, a decision that was widely expected. This decision illustrates the RBA's primary focus on curbing inflation, hinting that a significant period may pass before inflation is sustainably within the target range. The bank's forecasts propose a slim probability of interest rate cuts in the first half of this year. However, a cut in the later part of the year would align with inflation targets by mid-2026.

Factors Influencing the Decision

Several elements such as soft retail spending, easing inflation, and high inflationary risks in the economy influenced this decision. Adjustments to the RBA's predictions for inflation and GDP growth further suggest a gradual easing of inflation in the first half of 2024.

Expectations for Future Rate Changes

The RBA's decision to hold interest rates steady at 4.35 per cent after the first meeting of the year was largely anticipated due to the reduction of inflation towards the end of 2023. Although the RBA does not rule out potential rate increases in the future, expectations for a possible rate cut in the latter half of the year are growing as inflation continues to moderate.

Chief economist Anneke Thompson suggests that inflation is falling at a faster rate than initially expected, signalling a potential rate decrease around mid-year. RBA governor Michele Bullock asserts that despite the moderation in inflation, the RBA may still need to increase rates if the situation demands.

Monitoring Economic Indicators

The RBA is attentively observing the global economy, domestic demand, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market. These measures will significantly influence the bank's decisions moving forward.