Business

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Witnesses Stock Price Surge and Acquires Financial Covenant Relief

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM), a significant player in the Basic Materials sector, observed a 3.70% rise in its stock price on January 2, 2024, initiating at $4.02 and closing at $4.05. The fluctuation of stock prices throughout the day varied between $3.85 and $4.24, with the company’s 52-week range standing between $2.66 and $9.84.

Financial Performance and Market Position

In the past five years, RYAM has experienced a sales decline of 1.71%, alongside a significant average annual decrease in earnings per share by 92.59%. With 2500 employees, RYAM’s profitability metrics reveal mixed outcomes, featuring a gross margin of 7.17%, an operating margin of 1.62%, and a negative pretax margin of 1.39%. The company’s insider ownership is at 4.28%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 77.06%, while recent insider transactions include stock purchases by company executives at prices ranging from $3.51 to $3.65.

Recent Reports and Future Projections

In RYAM’s latest quarterly report, released on September 29, 2023, the company reported a lower-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.39, missing the consensus estimate by -$0.08. The company’s net margin was -1.59%, with a return on equity of -3.33%. Analysts predict earnings of -$0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with a further decrease in EPS to -92.59% for the upcoming fiscal year.

Financial Indicators and Stock Analysis

RYAM’s financial indicators show a quick ratio of 0.82, a price to sales ratio of 0.16, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 11.32. The company’s diluted EPS stands at -0.56, with projections of -0.07 for the next quarter and -0.18 for the next year. The market capitalization of RYAM is $274.43 million, with 65,343K shares outstanding, annual sales of 1,717 million, and an annual income of -14,920K. The last quarter’s sales were 368,670K, with an income of -25,100K. The company’s technical analysis reveals a raw stochastic average of 97.47% over the past 100 days, a decrease in volatility, and various resistance and support levels, with the first resistance at $4.34 and first support at $3.95.

Financial Covenant Relief

RYAM has reached an agreement with lenders under its Term Loan Credit Agreement to acquire financial covenant relief from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 through the end of fiscal 2024. The amendment enhances the maximum consolidated secured net leverage ratio that RYAM must maintain through fiscal 2024. The company has agreed to pay the lenders certain fees in conjunction with the amendment. The company’s president and CEO, De Lyle Bloomquist, conveyed confidence in managing within the covenant but highlighted that the added flexibility should provide comfort to key stakeholders, including debt and equity investors, as they execute their strategy to improve the balance sheet and grow their biomaterials business.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

