Rashi Peripherals Secures Rs 180 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Information and communications technology product distributor, Rashi Peripherals, has successfully secured Rs 180 crore from anchor investors, laying the groundwork for its imminent initial public offering (IPO). The company allotted 57.88 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at a price of Rs 311 per share, hitting the upper limit of the price band. This transaction took place on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Eminent Investors

Among the anchor investors are prominent entities such as White Oak Capital, Ashoka India, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, and Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance Company. Domestic mutual funds have been allocated 19.61 lakh equity shares across eight distinct schemes, further reinforcing the company's financial footing.

Details of the Upcoming IPO

The impending IPO, scheduled to run from February 7 to February 9, is composed of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore. The price band of the shares is set at Rs 295-311 per share. The primary intention of the proceeds from the IPO is to repay debt, amounting to Rs 326 crore, and to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, accounting for Rs 220 crore.

Past Funding

Prior to this IPO, Rashi Peripherals had raised Rs 150 crore in pre-IPO funding in January 2023. This funding round witnessed participation from institutional investors and significantly bolstered the company's financial stability.

Lead Managers

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, hinting at the confidence these major financial institutions have in Rashi Peripherals. The IPO will result in the equity shares being listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), presenting further opportunities for investment and growth.