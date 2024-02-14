Rashi Peripherals Makes Impressive Stock Market Debut, Raises Rs 600 Crore in IPO

Today marks a significant milestone for Rashi Peripherals, a leading distributor of ICT products in India. The company made an impressive debut on the stock market, with its shares getting listed at Rs 335 on BSE, a 7.72% premium over its issue price. This strong start was mirrored on the NSE, where the stock got listed at Rs 339.50, up 9.16%. With this successful listing, Rashi Peripherals commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 2,207.64 crore.

Riding the Wave of Growth

Established in 1989, Rashi Peripherals has been a national distribution partner for global technology brands in India, providing a wide array of value-added services. The company's revenue from operations has grown at a remarkable rate of 26.32% annually, reaching Rs 9,454.30 crore in FY23. This growth trajectory has not gone unnoticed, as investors have shown strong interest in the company's initial public offering (IPO).

A Resounding Response from Investors

The IPO, which aimed to raise Rs 600 crore through a fresh issue, was met with an overwhelming response. It was subscribed approximately 59.71 times, with institutional investors showing particular interest. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received a staggering 143.66 times subscription. Retail and high net worth individual (HNI) investors also expressed strong support, resulting in the IPO being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.

A New Era of Financial Stability

The funds raised through the IPO will be used to reduce debt and meet working capital requirements. This strategic move is expected to significantly lower the debt-to-equity ratio to 0.8 times, setting the stage for a new era of financial stability and growth for Rashi Peripherals.

A Promising Future Ahead

On its debut day, Rashi Peripherals' stock closed at Rs 339.50 on the NSE, a 3.09% increase over the issue price. This positive reception from the market is a testament to the company's strong fundamentals and growth potential. As Rashi Peripherals embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to delivering value to its investors, customers, and partners.

Kapal Pansari, Managing Director of Rashi Peripherals, expressed his gratitude to investors for their support and confidence in the company. "We are humbled by the response we have received from the investor community," he said. "This is an important milestone for us, and we are committed to building on this momentum as we continue to grow and expand our business."

As Rashi Peripherals begins its journey as a publicly-traded company, it will continue to focus on its core strengths and leverage its extensive distribution network to drive growth. With a strong balance sheet, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on delivering value to its stakeholders, Rashi Peripherals is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

In a world where technology is increasingly intertwined with every aspect of our lives, Rashi Peripherals is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the ICT industry in India. As the company continues to grow and evolve, it will remain true to its mission of providing best-in-class products and services to its customers, while delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.

As we close the chapter on Rashi Peripherals' successful stock market debut, we look forward to following the company's progress and sharing its story with you. Stay tuned for more updates on this dynamic and innovative company.