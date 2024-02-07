Rare 1879 Coiled Hair Stella Pattern Coin Up for Auction at GreatCollections

GreatCollections, a renowned auction house, is currently hosting a sale of the most exceptional aluminum 1879 Coiled Hair $4 Stella known to exist. This precious coin has been granted the grade of Proof 67 Cameo by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and has received the coveted approval from the Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC). With an illustrious lineage tracing back to the Bob R. Simpson Collection, this coin carries a distinguished history of ownership.

Advertisment

Deep Dive into the 1879 Coiled Hair Stella

The 1879 Coiled Hair Stella, a rare specimen of an aluminum pattern, was struck by the United States Mint. The brainchild of the Mint's engraver, George T. Morgan, this pattern coin is a fascinating artifact of history that continues to captivate collectors. This particular piece is cataloged as Judd-1640, as per J. Hewitt Judd's authoritative reference work 'United States Pattern Coins', where it also enjoys the honor of being the featured plate coin.

More Than Just a Coin

Advertisment

Unlike most coins, the 1879 Coiled Hair Stella was struck in a variety of metals including copper, white metal, gold, and the rarest of all, aluminum. The latter was considered more valuable than gold in the 19th century due to the challenges involved in its refinement. These pattern coins were originally conceived as a tactical move to convince U.S. Congressmen to endorse a proposed trade coin, with some private strikings in aluminum for added allure.

A Prestigious Auction History

Not only is this specific coin a rare specimen, but it also boasts a notable auction history. It first made its appearance in high-profile sales in 1967 and has since achieved record-breaking prices, including a staggering $373,750 at a 2008 Stack's Bowers sale. Collectors interested in delving into the past sales of GreatCollections can access the GreatCollections Auction Archives, a treasure trove of information on over 600,000 certified coins sold over the past eight years.