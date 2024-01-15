Ramsdens Reports Significant Profit Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Ramsdens, a leading financial services provider and retailer, has announced a significant upsurge in profits for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2023. The Middlesbrough-based company reported an increase in revenue from £66.1 million to £83.8 million, while pre-tax profits ascended from £8.3 million to a milestone £10.1 million. The gross profits also rose to £45.8 million from £38.2 million, marking a growth supported by all four of the company’s primary income streams.

Financial Uplift Across All Quartiles

The financial upswing of Ramsdens was driven by advancements across all its primary income streams. The foreign currency profits rose by 8% to £13.6 million, exceeding the levels experienced before the pandemic. The jewellery retail segment witnessed a surge of 23% to £33.5 million, indicating robust growth in new and secondhand jewellery along with premium watches.

Pawnbroking Segment Flourishing

The pawnbroking segment demonstrated noteworthy progress, with the active loan book expanding almost 20% to £10.3 million. The revenue in this area leaped from £15.8 million to £23.5 million, thanks to high gold prices. In fact, the pawn industry tends to perform well during economic downturns, which seems to have played to Ramsdens’ advantage in these challenging times.

Ramsdens’ Expansion and Future Outlook

Following the close of the fiscal year, Ramsdens opened new stores in Cardiff, Poole, and Blackburn, bringing its total number of outlets to 165. The CEO, Peter Kenyon, commended the company’s staff for their unwavering dedication, which is recognized through bonus schemes and adherence to the real living wage (RLW) as the entry-level pay. Despite the challenges posed by rising energy prices and increased interest rates, the company’s confidence in its long-term strategy to benefit all stakeholders remains unshaken.