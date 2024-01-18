en English
Ramkrishna Forgings Reports Robust Q3 Results: Net Profit, EBITDA, and Revenue Surge

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Indian manufacturing giant, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., has released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing impressive growth in key financial metrics. The company, which specializes in the production and supply of forged, machined, and rolled components, has seen a significant surge in its net profit, which climbed by 43% to reach 87 crore INR compared to 61 crore INR in the same quarter of the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) Up by 31%

The company’s EBITDA also witnessed a substantial rise of 31%, increasing from 172 crore INR to 225 crore INR YoY. EBITDA is a key financial metric used to evaluate a company’s operating performance. This significant jump in EBITDA indicates a robust growth in Ramkrishna Forgings’ operations.

Revenue Soars by 36%

Revenue, another critical financial performance indicator, experienced a remarkable uplift, with a 36% increase. This resulted in a rise from 777 crore INR to 1,058 crore INR YoY. The company’s revenue growth, combined with the rise in net profit and EBITDA, paints a positive picture of its financial health and operational efficiency.

Profit Margin Dips Slightly

Despite these positive developments, the company’s profit margin experienced a slight decline, falling from 22.1% in the previous year to 21.3%. This dip in profit margin suggests an increase in costs relative to revenue growth, an aspect that the company may need to address to maintain its robust financial performance.

The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. stands at ₹13,942.36Cr as of January 18, 2024. The company’s share price is ₹771.55, with a 52-week high of ₹814.95 and a 52-week low of ₹244.75.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

