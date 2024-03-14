Ramadan Price Surge Hits Afghanistan: Citizens Decry Vegetable Inflation Amid Economic Woes

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Afghans are facing a significant hike in food prices, sparking widespread concern among citizens and shopkeepers alike. With the country already grappling with economic challenges, the sudden inflation in vegetable prices has added to the populace's hardships, urging immediate action from local authorities and traders.

Unprecedented Price Hike During Ramadan

Citizens like Mohammad Qasem and Mustafa have voiced their frustrations over the soaring costs of basic food items, particularly vegetables, which have seen a threefold increase in price since the advent of Ramadan. According to them, what used to be an affordable staple has now become a luxury for many families. Shopkeepers, on the other hand, attribute this surge to wholesalers exploiting the season's high demand to maximize profits, a move that deviates from the global norm of offering discounts during religious months.

Government and Traders' Response

In response to the outcry, the deputy of the Agriculture and Livestock Chamber, Mirwais Hajizada, announced plans to sell onions and potatoes at reduced prices to alleviate the burden on consumers. Concurrently, the Kabul Municipality reassured the public that the prices of 30 basic items have remained stable over the past three months, attributing minor fluctuations to the Afghan currency's relative stability. Despite these efforts, the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce's recent meeting with trade unions underscores the government's commitment to supporting businesspeople, suggesting a potential for future initiatives to address the price hikes.

Broader Economic Challenges

The current situation underscores Afghanistan's broader economic struggles, with millions facing hunger and cold, especially during the winter months. The return of the Taliban to power in mid-2021 has seen a significant reduction in humanitarian aid, exacerbating the country's food security crisis. The UN World Food Programme continues to provide assistance, but with funding shortages and tighter criteria for aid, the path to recovery appears daunting for many Afghans.

As Ramadan progresses, the plight of Afghan citizens battling inflated food prices highlights the urgent need for coordinated action between the government, traders, and international partners. While short-term measures may offer temporary relief, the underlying economic challenges require comprehensive strategies to ensure the well-being of Afghanistan's population in these testing times.