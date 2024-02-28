Ramadan Ahead: Consumers Grapple with Essential Goods Price Surge, Electricity Rate Hike

As Ramadan approaches, consumers are bracing for an economic squeeze, with essential goods witnessing a significant price surge and an impending electricity rate hike. The dual financial pressure comes at a challenging time, especially for those in lower and fixed-income brackets, struggling to manage the rising cost of living against the backdrop of high inflation rates, currently at 9.86 percent as of January.

Understanding the Price Hike

The government's decision to increase electricity tariffs by 34 to 70 paisa per unit, translating to a 7-10 percent hike from the previous rates, is part of wider efforts to address the substantial state subsidy in the power sector. According to The Financial Express, this move aims to reduce the subsidy by adjusting gas tariffs for power plants, thereby impacting various sectors including households. With Ramadan around the corner, this increase is anticipated to elevate the prices of nearly all goods and services, further straining consumer budgets.

Public Reaction and Market Impact

Market surveys in the capital have shown that while prices of essentials seem stable as Ramadan nears, the reality for many, particularly those like Hazera Begum and Alpon Miah with a combined income of Tk 20,000, is grim. Their story reflects a broader issue where rising living costs consume the majority of earnings, leaving little for other necessities. The price of Ramadan staples such as dates, soybean oil, sugar, chickpeas, and puffed rice has seen notable increases, exacerbated by hoarding practices and tariff adjustments. Opposition to the electricity price hike, as reported by The Daily Star, stems from concerns over its impact on the national economy and the livelihoods of ordinary citizens, urging a united stand against such policies.

Looking Ahead: The Ripple Effect of Utility Hikes

The cascading effect of the electricity price increase is expected to extend beyond immediate utility bills. As production costs rise, so too will the price of consumer goods, tightening the financial vise for many. Experts, as mentioned in Views Bangladesh, are divided over the necessity of the gas price hike, with some viewing it as arbitrary and others deeming it essential for compatibility with international markets. Amid this debate, the call for transparency and addressing corruption in the gas and electricity sectors becomes louder, aiming to mitigate inflation and prevent further financial hardship for consumers.

The dual challenge of essential goods price surges and electricity rate hikes presents a formidable test for consumers, especially as they prepare for Ramadan. With the financial strain expected to intensify, the government's balancing act between economic stability and consumer welfare remains under scrutiny.