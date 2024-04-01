Rajesh Bhatia of ITI MF Picks Capital Goods, Telecom for FY25 Portfolio; Skeptical on Consumption Space

Rajesh Bhatia, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at ITI Mutual Fund, has pinpointed capital goods and telecom as the sectors to watch and invest in for the fiscal year 2025. Despite discussions around a rebound in the consumption space, Bhatia remains unconvinced, pointing towards a tepid recovery in staples and general consumption, with the exception of high-end discretionary items.

Capital Goods and Telecom: The Must-Haves

Bhatia's investment strategy leans heavily towards sectors that show not just immediate returns but also promise sustained growth over the years. With over three decades of experience in Indian equities, he advocates for an investment approach that prioritizes strong business models and low execution risks. His optimism towards the NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Companies) sector is also evident, as he highlights their significant role in financial inclusion and their resilience in terms of asset quality and growth.

Consumption Space: A Cautious Approach

The consumption sector, often seen as a direct beneficiary of an economy's growth, does not seem to excite Bhatia as much. He describes the recovery in this space as "weak and elusive," questioning the sector's capacity to generate substantial growth despite India's large population base. Bhatia's cautious stance is further solidified by his perspective on the sector's valuation, which does not align with the potential for disproportionate returns even if a recovery were to materialize.

Investment Strategy and Market Outlook

Looking ahead, Bhatia's investment strategy remains focused on identifying sectors and companies that align with the broader economic trends and exhibit potential for sustained growth. He also shares insights on the small-cap space, emphasizing the importance of strong business models and steady growth. As for the market outlook for FY25, Bhatia expresses a bullish stance, underlining the significance of a broad-based market participation and the absence of substantial risks that could derail the ongoing bull market.

As we navigate through the complexities of the financial markets, Bhatia's insights offer a nuanced understanding of where the opportunities lie and how investors can position themselves for growth in the coming fiscal year. His emphasis on sectors like capital goods and telecom, coupled with a cautious approach towards the consumption space, paints a picture of a selective but optimistic investment landscape.