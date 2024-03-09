Rajasthan Fuel Stations to Close for Two Days in Protest Against High VAT Rates

Petrol pump operators in Rajasthan are gearing up for a two-day shutdown starting Sunday, March 10, in a bold move to protest against the state's high value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. This decision, taken by the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, highlights the deepening rift between fuel dealers and state policies, underscoring a significant standoff that could impact many.

Demand for VAT Reduction and Dealer Commission Increase

The heart of the protest lies in the demand for a considerable reduction in VAT levied on petrol and diesel, a long-standing issue that has seen little to no action from the state government. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances, the Rajasthan government has remained steadfast in its VAT structure, further exacerbating the financial strain on petrol pump operators. Compounding this issue is the stagnation of dealer commissions, which have not seen an increment in the past seven years. This static commission rate, amidst rising operational costs, has pushed several fuel stations to the brink of closure, according to Rajendra Singh Bhati, President of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association.

Implications of the Strike

The two-day strike not only signifies a halt in buying and selling fuel across the state but also sets the stage for a larger demonstration slated for the city on Monday. The association plans to march to the secretariat in Jaipur, symbolizing a direct appeal to the state government for immediate action. This move is not just about airing grievances but is a critical step towards seeking sustainable solutions for an industry at a crossroads. The strike's timing and the planned demonstration underscore the urgency of the matter, with potential implications for fuel supply and prices not just within Rajasthan but possibly influencing neighbouring states as well.

A Call for Dialogue and Resolution

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association's bold stance invites a broader discussion on the sustainability of current VAT rates on fuel and the economic viability of fuel dealership operations. While the immediate effects of the strike might be felt in terms of fuel availability, the underlying issues demand a more nuanced approach from both the state government and petroleum companies. This situation serves as a critical juncture for stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue, aiming to reconcile the need for state revenue through VAT and the operational viability of fuel dealerships. As the strike unfolds, the coming days are pivotal in shaping the future of fuel retailing in Rajasthan, potentially setting a precedent for other states grappling with similar issues.