Radiowalla Network IPO Draws Massive 307.54x Subscription; Allotment Finalised Today

Radiowalla Network's IPO, a significant development in the SME sector and a part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, has concluded its subscription phase with an overwhelming response from investors across categories. The IPO was open for subscription from March 27 to April 2, 2024, and has now moved to the allotment phase, expected to be finalized today.

Unprecedented Demand

The Radiowalla Network IPO witnessed a staggering subscription rate of 307.54 times, indicating robust investor confidence and demand. Specifically, the retail category was subscribed 353.98 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) categories saw subscriptions of 87.96 and 491.86 times, respectively. This level of demand showcases the market's high anticipation and trust in Radiowalla Network's business model and future prospects.

Checking Allotment Status

Investors who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online through the IPO registrar's website, Maashitla Securities Private Limited. By selecting 'Radiowalla Network Limited' from the dropdown menu and entering their PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account Number, they can quickly find out if they have been successful in their application and the number of shares allotted to them.

Market Expectations and Listing

The IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) today stands at Rs 38 per share, suggesting that Radiowalla Network shares could list at a premium of approximately 50% over the issue price of Rs 76. This optimistic outlook is further supported by the company's strong subscription rates and the market's favorable response. Radiowalla Network's listing is scheduled for April 5, 2024, on the NSE SME platform, marking a significant milestone for the company and its investors.

As Radiowalla Network moves towards its listing date, the market eagerly awaits the performance of its shares. This event not only highlights the potential of SME IPOs but also underscores the importance of innovative business models like Radiowalla Network's in attracting investor interest and capital.