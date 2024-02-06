Radico Khaitan's Premiumization Strategy Fuels a 20% Sales Surge

In a thriving turn of events, Radico Khaitan has tasted success in its strategic drive towards premiumization. Over the past two years, the company has been diligently nurturing its premium beverage segment, presenting brands like 'Rampur' whisky and 'Magic Moments' vodka to a more affluent consumer base.

Growth in Premium Segment

The premium segment witnessed a significant upswing, with a 20% sales volume increase to 3.1 million cases. Revenue experienced a more striking surge, escalating by 29%. This growth in premium sales has notably contributed to a 47% rise in net revenue, peaking to 11.61 billion rupees for the quarter. Radico calculates its net revenue by deducting excise duty from the overall revenue.

Regular Segment: A Downfall

Conversely, Radico's regular segment, featuring brands like the 8PM whisky, faced an adverse wind. Price hikes led to a slump in demand, resulting in a 12% decrease in sales volume, mirrored by an 11% dip in revenue. However, despite the regular segment's underperformance, Radico's Chairman and Managing Director, Lalit Khaitan, radiates optimism. He anticipates future growth stemming from continued government spending and positive consumer sentiment.

Industry Trend: Premiumization

The shift towards premium alcohol, a trend echoed by larger competitor United Spirits, is evident in the industry. This trend of premiumization, coupled with the lockdown, has swayed consumer behavior towards at-home consumption. Consumers are willing to shell out a premium for high-quality alcoholic beverages. Radico Khaitan, recognizing this shift, strategically targets the millennial age group, the main drivers of this trend, through social media platforms and digital tools.

Before the announcement of these results, Radico Khaitan's stock closed slightly down by 0.6%, a minor hiccup in their steady journey towards growth.