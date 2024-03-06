Radici Pietro Secures 26% Stake in TurfRecyclers, Eyes ESG Goals with Strategic Acquisition

Radici Pietro Industries & Brands Spa took a significant step forward in its growth strategy by acquiring a 26 percent stake in 100%TurfRecyclers Srl from Miro Radici Family of Companies Spa, an announcement made public on Wednesday. This move not only gives Radici Pietro control over TurfRecyclers but also aligns with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives, marking the company's first post-listing merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction. The company's CEO, Ivan Palazzi, hailed this development as the beginning of a new chapter, emphasizing the strategic importance of this acquisition in bolstering Radici Pietro's commitment to sustainable growth.

Strategic Importance of Acquisition

The acquisition of TurfRecyclers is not just a business expansion for Radici Pietro but a strategic move towards sustainability. TurfRecyclers specializes in converting end-of-life synthetic turf sports fields into secondary raw materials, a solution that resonates with Radici's ESG priorities. Ivan Palazzi, Radici's CEO, stated that this transaction is both strategic and synergistic, potentially setting the company on a path to a more sustainable future. The deal underlines Radici's dedication to pursuing long-term growth by embedding ESG principles at the core of its business operations.

Projected Financial Growth

Alongside the acquisition, Radici Pietro announced its business plan up to 2025, showcasing optimistic financial projections. Revenues are expected to surge from EUR 56 million in 2023 to EUR 70.6 million in 2025, with Ebitda anticipated to rise from EUR 4.9 million in 2023 to EUR 7.9 million in 2025. Moreover, the company aims to improve its net financial position, forecasting a decrease in debt from minus EUR 16 million in 2023 to minus EUR 15.2 million in 2025. This financial outlook underscores Radici's strong performance and strategic planning, as evidenced by a 42 percent revenue increase reported as of February 29, compared to the previous year.

Commitment to ESG and Future Prospects

Radici Pietro's acquisition of TurfRecyclers signifies more than a business transaction; it represents a pivotal move towards integrating ESG considerations into the company's strategic vision. CEO Ivan Palazzi's remarks highlight the company's belief in the importance of ESG issues as a strategic commitment to capture future business opportunities. By focusing on sustainable practices and solutions, Radici positions itself as a forward-thinking player in its industry, ready to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of a sustainable future.

This acquisition not only strengthens Radici Pietro's market position but also exemplifies how companies can align business growth with environmental and social goals. As Radici moves forward with its ambitious plans, the industry and stakeholders will be watching closely, eager to see how this strategic focus on sustainability will translate into long-term success and innovation in ESG practices.