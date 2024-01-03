en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Radiant Capital Hit by Security Breach, Loses 1,900 ETH

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Radiant Capital Hit by Security Breach, Loses 1,900 ETH

In an unsettling turn of events, Radiant Capital, a notable cross-chain lending protocol, was infiltrated, leading to the loss of an estimated 1,900 ETH, equivalent to roughly $4.5 million. Uncovered by PeckShield Inc., a renowned blockchain security and data analytics firm, the breach was traced back to a timing exploit that emerged upon the introduction of a new market on the lending platform.

Timing Exploit: The Crux of the Breach

The attack took place a mere six seconds after Radiant Capital launched its new USDC market. The timing exploit, a known vulnerability in the crypto world, manifests when a new market is initiated on a lending platform. This exploit was effectively leveraged by the cybercriminals to perpetrate the security breach and siphon off the substantial amount of cryptocurrency.

Immediate Response: Halting Operations

Upon discovery of the incident, Radiant Capital’s DAO Council acted promptly, suspending all lending and borrowing operations on its platform. The platform, functioning on Arbitrum, an Ethereum-based second-layer scaling solution, had to halt operations to avoid the risk of further exploitation. This strategic move also enabled a comprehensive investigation into the breach.

Addressing the Breach: Measures in Effect

Radiant Capital has openly acknowledged the incident and is currently tackling the security issue. While operations remain on hold, no current funds are reported to be at risk. The company assures its users that operations will resume as usual once the investigation is concluded and the security loophole is effectively addressed.

0
Finance Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dissecting the Underrepresentation of China and India in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits

By Justice Nwafor

Beyond Inc. Soars in Q4 2023; Concerns Loom Over Discounting Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Six Stocks Placed Under F&O Ban by NSE as OI Exceeds MWPL ...
@Business · 51 seconds
Six Stocks Placed Under F&O Ban by NSE as OI Exceeds MWPL ...
heart comment 0
Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks

By Rafia Tasleem

Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks
Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar

By Geeta Pillai

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar
Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues

By Rizwan Shah

Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues
Bassett Furniture Industries: Struggling Amid Changing Industry Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Bassett Furniture Industries: Struggling Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
13 seconds
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
46 seconds
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
50 seconds
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
55 seconds
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
1 min
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
1 min
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
1 min
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
1 min
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
1 min
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app