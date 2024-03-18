Rachel Decelis Wins KPMG Global ESG Emerging Talent Award, Elevating Malta's Sustainability Efforts

KPMG in Malta proudly announces Rachel Decelis, the firm's associate director and ESG lead, as the recipient of the prestigious Emerging Talent Award at the inaugural KPMG Global ESG Awards. This accolade, presented during the 'ESG: Global Connect' event by John McCalla-Leacy, head of global ESG at KPMG, underscores Decelis' significant contributions to the field of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Trailblazing Sustainability

With an 18-year tenure in sustainability, backed by her expertise as a chemist and chartered environmentalist, Decelis joined KPMG in Malta in 2022. Her previous experience spans both environmental consultancy and regulatory sectors, setting a solid foundation for her to lead KPMG Malta's ESG initiatives. Under her guidance, the firm's ESG practice has flourished, undertaking numerous projects across diverse sectors including hospitality, gaming, retail, and financial services. Decelis' commitment to sustainability extends beyond client engagements; she is also a key figure in internal and external ESG training, a prominent speaker on sustainability topics, and an active contributor to thought leadership in the field.

Specializing in ESG Excellence

Decelis' expertise encompasses crucial areas of sustainability such as ESG reporting, strategy, climate change, and she holds a pivotal role as the climate and net zero lead for a KPMG sub-region spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Her efforts have not only propelled KPMG in Malta's ESG practice to new heights but have also ensured that the firm's sustainability endeavors are recognized on a global scale. This award is a testament to Decelis' relentless pursuit of excellence in ESG and her ability to inspire change toward a more sustainable future.

Positioning Malta on the Global ESG Map

KPMG in Malta's celebration of Decelis' achievement is a reflection of the firm's dedication to leading by example in the sustainability domain. As ESG considerations become increasingly central to business strategies globally, Decelis' work exemplifies the crucial role of dedicated professionals in driving meaningful progress. Her recognition at the KPMG Global ESG Awards not only enhances Malta's reputation in the international sustainability arena but also sets a benchmark for ESG leadership and innovation.

The recognition of Rachel Decelis at the global level by KPMG underscores the pivotal role that ESG leadership plays in shaping the future of corporate sustainability. As businesses and societies grapple with complex environmental and social challenges, the work of individuals like Decelis serves as a beacon, guiding toward responsible governance and sustainable practices. This award not only celebrates her achievements but also highlights the growing importance of ESG expertise in creating a more sustainable and equitable world.