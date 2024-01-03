Quinn Fiduciary Services Under New Ownership: Skov and Dalton Take the Helm

In a significant development for Santa Barbara’s professional fiduciary landscape, Quinn Fiduciary Services (QFS)—a firm renowned for its specialized estate management services—has announced a change in ownership. The baton has been handed to Tamara Skov and Shannon Dalton, both exemplifying the epitome of licensed professional fiduciaries and long-standing members of the QFS ensemble.

Continuity Ensured with Experienced Successors

The acquisition signifies a seamless transition, as the rest of the team will maintain their positions, assuring the firm’s clientele of continued excellence in service. The company’s founder, Jackie Quinn, while stepping back, will still have a hand in the transitioning phase, providing guidance and insights as required.

Unraveling the New Leadership’s Proficiencies

The new owners bring an array of experience and credentials to their roles. Shannon Dalton, who earned her professional fiduciary license in 2020, boasts a rich background in business. Her academic credentials include an MBA from the prestigious George Washington School of Business. Her entrepreneurial skills were honed while running her own insurance company. Dalton’s commitment to her local business community is demonstrated through her active involvement with the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, where she serves on the board, and her associate membership with the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council.

On the other hand, Tamara Skov, who joined QFS as a licensed professional fiduciary in 2022, has a varied professional background. Her experience spans healthcare and nonprofit management, where she has held several leadership positions. Skov’s commitment to community service is displayed through her contributions to the Planned Giving Council of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

QFS: Upholding Standards and Embracing New Leadership

The change of ownership aims not only to uphold the high standards of service that QFS is known for but also to inject fresh leadership into the firm. With their combined experience and dedication, Skov and Dalton are poised to steer QFS into a new era of professional fiduciary services while maintaining its long-established reputation for excellence.