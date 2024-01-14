en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms

As the financial quarter wraps up, preliminary results from 37 BSE-listed companies, including 10 financial services firms, indicate a year-on-year increase in combined revenue of 4.2%. However, net profits remain nearly stagnant across the board. Interestingly, upon excluding financial services firms, the combined profits of the remaining companies exhibit a 1.6% decline. This analysis, based on data from Capitaline’s database, suggests a disparity in profit expansion across different sectors, with financial services firms faring better in terms of profit growth.

Blue-Chip Firms Take Center Stage

As we step into the week, the spotlight is firmly on the quarterly earnings of blue-chip firms such as HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and Ultratech Cement. Also under scrutiny is the WPI inflation data for December, alongside global trends and geopolitical tensions. The BSE benchmark and Nifty witnessed a surge of over 1%, hitting fresh all-time highs last Friday.

IT Firms Reveal Mixed Results

On the IT front, companies like Wipro and HCL Technologies have declared their earnings. HCL Technologies reported a 6.2% increase in net profit, while Wipro suffered a decline. The success of HCL Technologies is largely attributed to the $2.1-billion Verizon deal and an increase in headcount. On the other hand, Wipro’s 12% fall in profits and a 4.4% dip in revenue signal a more challenging landscape.

Financial Services Firms Lead Profit Expansion

Despite the general stagnation of net profits, financial services firms display superior profit expansion. Rising borrowing costs have benefited banks charging borrowers more on interest. However, with market participants expecting rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, their interest income could begin to erode. Banks have also set aside more than $8 billion to refill the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s deposit insurance fund (DIF), following the failure of several lenders last year.

Implications for the Broader Market

These financial trends bear implications for the broader market. While revenue growth is evident, profit expansion is inconsistent across sectors. Financial services firms are experiencing better profit growth compared to other sectors. As more companies announce their results during the ongoing results season, updates on this analysis will continue to be provided weekly, offering further insights into the performance of BSE-listed firms.

0
Analysis Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
29 mins ago
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
In a recent flurry of financial assessments, stocks of several companies have been subject to revised target prices and recommendations. The revisions reflect the dynamic opinions of financial analysts from several institutions and are indicative of the constant analysis of market conditions and company performance. Analyst Revisions: A Snapshot Antofagasta’s target price observed a downward
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
8 hours ago
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
12 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan
49 mins ago
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan
Chimera Investment Corporation's Preferred Stock Ratings Updated: An Insight
3 hours ago
Chimera Investment Corporation's Preferred Stock Ratings Updated: An Insight
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
4 hours ago
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab
1 min
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab
Ime Udoka Alleges Deception by Former Players Amidst Suspension Scandal
1 min
Ime Udoka Alleges Deception by Former Players Amidst Suspension Scandal
Sony Open: Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Share Lead, Sam Stevens in Close Pursuit
2 mins
Sony Open: Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Share Lead, Sam Stevens in Close Pursuit
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
5 mins
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
5 mins
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
6 mins
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
6 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
6 mins
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
6 mins
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app