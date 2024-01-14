Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms

As the financial quarter wraps up, preliminary results from 37 BSE-listed companies, including 10 financial services firms, indicate a year-on-year increase in combined revenue of 4.2%. However, net profits remain nearly stagnant across the board. Interestingly, upon excluding financial services firms, the combined profits of the remaining companies exhibit a 1.6% decline. This analysis, based on data from Capitaline’s database, suggests a disparity in profit expansion across different sectors, with financial services firms faring better in terms of profit growth.

Blue-Chip Firms Take Center Stage

As we step into the week, the spotlight is firmly on the quarterly earnings of blue-chip firms such as HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and Ultratech Cement. Also under scrutiny is the WPI inflation data for December, alongside global trends and geopolitical tensions. The BSE benchmark and Nifty witnessed a surge of over 1%, hitting fresh all-time highs last Friday.

IT Firms Reveal Mixed Results

On the IT front, companies like Wipro and HCL Technologies have declared their earnings. HCL Technologies reported a 6.2% increase in net profit, while Wipro suffered a decline. The success of HCL Technologies is largely attributed to the $2.1-billion Verizon deal and an increase in headcount. On the other hand, Wipro’s 12% fall in profits and a 4.4% dip in revenue signal a more challenging landscape.

Financial Services Firms Lead Profit Expansion

Despite the general stagnation of net profits, financial services firms display superior profit expansion. Rising borrowing costs have benefited banks charging borrowers more on interest. However, with market participants expecting rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, their interest income could begin to erode. Banks have also set aside more than $8 billion to refill the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s deposit insurance fund (DIF), following the failure of several lenders last year.

Implications for the Broader Market

These financial trends bear implications for the broader market. While revenue growth is evident, profit expansion is inconsistent across sectors. Financial services firms are experiencing better profit growth compared to other sectors. As more companies announce their results during the ongoing results season, updates on this analysis will continue to be provided weekly, offering further insights into the performance of BSE-listed firms.